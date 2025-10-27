Access Holdings’ gross earnings up by 13.8% to N2.5trn

By Peter Egwuatu

“Access Holdings Plc has recorded gross earnings of N2.5 trillion in the first half of 2025, H1’25, indicating an increase by 13.8% from 2.2 trillion in the corresponding period of 2024, H1’24.

The growth was driven by strong growth in interest income which increased by 38.9% Year-on-Year, YoY to N2.0 trillion from N1.5 billion in H1’24.

However, Access Holdings posted a Profit Before Tax, PBT of N320.57 billion in H1’25, representing an 8.12% decline from N348.92 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024, H1’24.

Similarly, Profit After Tax, PAT fell by 23.25% in H1 ’25 to N215.92 billion, compared to N281.33 billion in H1’24.

According to the Group, “The financial results for the half year ended June 30, 2025, reflect the resilience of our business model, the diversification of our revenue streams, and the steady progress in executing our five-year strategic plan.”

A review of the results submitted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NGX show that overall performance in H1 2025 remained largely driven by its banking subsidiary, which accounted for the bulk of group profitability, posting a pre-tax profit of N303.0 billion and post-tax profit of N199.3 billion.

The group’s bottom-line performance continued to benefit from robust top-line growth, primarily supported by stronger interest income.

In the period under review, interest income contributed 82% to gross earnings, up from 67% in H1’24, highlighting the bank’s increased reliance on core lending and investment activities amid a high-interest-rate environment.

Notably, interest income rose by 38.87% YoY to N2.04 trillion, representing more than 58% of the full-year 2024 interest income.

Hydrogen Payments, its financial technology subsidiary, posted a remarkable 273% rise in PBT and processed N41.1 trillion in transactions, up 211% YoY.

Access Insurance Brokers achieved 161% PBT growth alongside a 125% increase in gross written premium.

Oxygen X, the Group’s digital lending arm, generated N5.4 billion in revenue and N2.2 billion in PBT, reflecting growing adoption of its credit solutions.

Access Holdings Plc’s total assets rose modestly by 2.29% YoY to N42.45 trillion as of June 30, 2025, largely supported by its strong deposit base of N22.91 trillion.