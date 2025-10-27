ABUTH moves to resolve power cut as outage disrupts hospital services

…as outage disrupts hospital services

The management of the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Shika, Zaria, Kaduna State, has assured patients and the general public that it is working tirelessly to resolve the ongoing power outage affecting the hospital’s operations.

The management of the hospital decried that the outage had disrupted clinical and patient services, prompting urgent intervention and action.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Chief Medical Director, Haruna Ibrahim, the hospital’s Information and Public Relations Officer, noted that the management is deeply concerned about the disruption caused by the power failure.

He explained that the outage resulted from the disconnection of the hospital’s electricity supply by the Kaduna Electric Distribution Company (KAEDCO), over unsettled accumulated bills.

“Management has noted with concern on the outage of power supply in ABUTH Shika today 22nd October, 2025. This is as result of the disconnection by KAEDCO, due to unsettled accumulated bills which disrupt clinical and Patients services in the hospital,” Ibrahim said.

“Management is doing all its best to restore the power supply and settle all the bills to avoid future occurrences as it has affected the smooth operations of the hospital and it’s effective services delivery to patients.

Despite the challenges, the hospital’s management reiterated its commitment to maintaining uninterrupted healthcare delivery. It assured that measures are being taken to reach a resolution with KAEDCO.

It apologised over the inconvenience the situation may have caused patients and members of staff