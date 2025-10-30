Abuja Smart City: Tinubu, Wike driving jobs and tech investment – Ayom

By John Alechenu

Abuja – Former 2023 APC presidential aspirant and private sector investor, Moses Ayom, has commended President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for their dedication to the Abuja Smart City Vision, describing it as a transformative initiative set to reshape Nigeria’s capital.

The Abuja Smart City project, built on five pillars—Urban Mobility, Sustainability, Public Safety, Digital Governance, and Economic Empowerment, enjoys strong private sector involvement.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday in Abuja, Ayom praised the initiative as a cornerstone of Tinubu’s agenda to attract global investment, ease housing pressure, and spur economic growth.

His commendation followed a presentation by Minister Wike at the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum in Dubai, where the FCT Minister highlighted ongoing collaborations with Japan’s JICA on Smart Water Metering, Chinese investors on Intelligent Traffic Light Systems, and major developments like the Abuja City Walk and Abuja Industrial Park.

“These partnerships demonstrate our resolve to build a modern city that leverages technology and collaboration to improve quality of life,” Wike said at the summit.

Ayom, CEO of the Hongye Group, expressed confidence that the project would create jobs, promote sustainable living, and position Abuja as a benchmark for smart urbanization in Africa.

He stated, “The commitment being shown by President Tinubu and Minister Wike gives me renewed hope that our dream of building Africa’s largest Green Smart City in Ketti will soon be a reality. With new districts and renewed infrastructure, traffic congestion, housing deficits, and environmental decay will soon be addressed.”

Ayom added that once completed, Ketti will rival global smart cities such as Dubai, Shenzhen, and Milton Keynes, attract technology-driven enterprises, and reduce housing costs through innovative public-private partnerships.

The Abuja Smart City project is being developed in partnership with international collaborators and private investors, integrating smart technology, renewable energy, and green infrastructure.

Earlier this year, Wike launched a major infrastructure drive in Abuja’s satellite towns, including Ketti and Takushara, to bridge the development gap between the city centre and rural communities. During an inspection of ongoing works on the 10.5km Kabusa–Ketti Road and 9.8km Kabusa–Takushara Road, Wike emphasized the projects align with President Tinubu’s directive on inclusive development.

“Mr President has always emphasised that we should not only concentrate development in the city but extend it to satellite towns,” Wike said, noting that the roads are expected to be completed and inaugurated by May 2026.