ABUJA-LONDON ROUTE: Tinubu’s aviation policies drive competition, accessible UK fares – Shettima

Vice President, Kashim Shettima

By Dickson Omobola

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said President Bola Tinubu’s enabling policies for aviation have increased competition, improved flight services and ensured more accessible pricing to the United Kingdom market.

Shettima, represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President in the Office of the Vice President, Ibrahim Hadejia, said this at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, where Nigeria’s largest airline, Air Peace, launched its maiden direct flight from Abuja to London Heathrow Airport weekend.

Those in attendance were the airline’s management team, including its Chairman, Dr Allen Onyema; Vice Chairman, Mrs Alice Onyema; and Board of Directors, Emeka Ngige; Mrs Ekaette Monsuru; Engr Benedict Adeyileka and Chairman of United Nigeria Airline, Dr Obiora Okonkwo.

A statement by the airline’s Spokesperson, Mr Efe Osifo-Whiskey, said the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, highlighted the intensive diplomatic efforts that secured the Heathrow slot and reaffirmed government’s support for indigenous carriers under the bilateral air services agreement.

The statement quoted Keyamo saying: “The connecting capital of the whole of Europe now lies within reach of Nigerian travellers, reflecting Nigeria’s firm stance on reciprocity and fair access.”

The statement added: “Representing the Vice President, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Hadejia, extended congratulations to Air Peace on behalf of the government and Nigerians, welcoming the increased competition, improved service and more accessible pricing to the United Kingdom market. He lauded the airline’s patriotism and the President’s enabling policies for aviation.

“Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, said the milestone embodies the philosophy that when government clears the runway, the private sector takes flight. He saluted airline Chairman Allen Onyema as a role model for entrepreneurship, integrity and service, noting that this route opens doors for many young Nigerians to dream bigger.

“Onyema thanked President Bola Tinubu, the Minister and all stakeholders for their trust and support in enabling a major indigenous operator to claim a global gateway. He emphasised that this achievement is grounded in local investment, private-sector capacity and a commitment to raising Nigeria’s footprint on the global aviation map.

“He noted that Heathrow’s connectivity beyond London to the Americas, Europe and the Caribbean will now be accessible through the airline and that the Government must support, not stifle, indigenous aviation enterprises.”