Abuja Land Dispute: Accept Wike’s peace deal, Njoku urges parties

Wike

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The National Chairman of the National Rescue Movement, NRM, Chief Edozie Njoku, has implored stakeholders in the disputed Kugbo property situated at Plots 580 and 581, covering approximately 300 hectares, to embrace the peace pact brokered by the Federal Capital Territory Minister, FCT, Nyesom Wike.

In a statement he made available to newsmen, Njoku, urged the warring parties not to resort to self-help or any form of illegality in a bid to claim the property.

According to him, “only three days ago, we attended a meeting convened by the Honourable Minister of the FCT, His Excellency Nyesom Wike, aimed at achieving a peaceful and lasting resolution among Praco International, Prince & Princess, Sunrise, and all other concerned partners.

“The peace accord seeks a transparent and equitable settlement; provided all parties act in good faith.”

The NRM Chairman recalled what he termed an unjust media attack on the FCT Minister over issues relating to the same Kugbo Land.

“He has again demonstrated leadership by offering an acceptable peace framework. It is only wise that we embrace this resolution in good faith,” he added.

Njoku described himself as a stakeholder in Praco Properties, saying, “we who brought light to PRACO and PRACO itself must not walk the path of fraud”.

He stressed that personal ambition or material pursuit should not justify actions outside the bounds of law and fairness, “especially for those seeking public office or occupying leadership positions.”

“In our society today, many mistake manipulation and deceit for intelligence; yet, in truth, such tendencies are tragic flaws that no honourable person should embrace.

“We cannot continue to act irresponsibly and expect divine intervention to fix our country. Nigeria’s transformation must begin with individual honesty and respect for due process.

“It is only wise that we embrace this resolution in good faith. The business is large enough for everyone; we must correct past wrongs to move forward with credibility and fairness.

“We are giving all parties five days to come clean and reconcile the discrepancies. Failing that, the true state of affairs will be made public and our lawyers will get to work,” the statement further read.