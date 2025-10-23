Abuja Continental bags distinguished legacy award

By Jimoh Babatunde, Abuja

The Abuja Continental Hotel (ACH) has received the Distinguished Legacy Award in recognition of its outstanding contributions to the growth and transformation of Nigeria’s hospitality industry.

The award was presented by Edvans Consult Ltd in collaboration with the Institute of Hospitality (UK, Nigeria Region) and the Association of Tourism and Hospitality Consultants in Nigeria (ATHCON).

According to the organisers, the honour celebrates the hotel’s enduring commitment to service excellence, innovation, and professionalism, which have positioned it among Nigeria’s foremost hospitality brands.

The presentation took place during the Hotel Owners’ Dinner Outreach (2nd Edition) — an exclusive gathering of investors, regulators, and industry stakeholders shaping the future of Nigeria’s tourism and hospitality sector.

In his remarks, Mr. Femi Olowoyo, Head of Edvans Consult Ltd, commended Abuja Continental Hotel for sustaining a tradition of quality and innovation.

He noted that the Distinguished Legacy Award initiative was designed “to encourage hotel owners, operators, and investors to build sustainable, globally competitive brands that reflect the true potential of Nigeria’s hospitality industry.”

The Lagos event also featured discussions on investment opportunities, branding strategies, and policy frameworks driving the sector’s evolution.

Receiving the award on behalf of the hotel, Mr. Karl Hala, Group General Manager, described the recognition as a source of pride and motivation for the entire Abuja Continental team.

“We are thrilled that Abuja Continental Hotel has received the Distinguished Legacy Award. This recognition reflects our ongoing transformation and commitment to elevating hospitality in Nigeria’s capital city,” Hala said.

He dedicated the award to the hotel’s management and staff for their dedication and professionalism, which, he said, continue to define the hotel’s success.

The Institute of Hospitality (IoH), one of the collaborating partners, is a global professional body founded in 1938 to promote ethical leadership, continuous learning, and professional excellence in the hospitality industry.

The Distinguished Legacy Award, organisers said, reaffirms Abuja Continental Hotel’s status as a benchmark for quality and innovation in Nigeria’s evolving tourism and hospitality landscape.