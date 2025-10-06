Abuja becomes creative hub as Africa Shooters, World Trade Centre champion Global Photowalk

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The city of Abuja came alive with artistic energy as photographers and visual creatives converged at the World Trade Centre for the 2025 Scott Kelby Worldwide Photowalk, a global celebration of photography sponsored by Adobe.

This year’s edition not only united Nigerian photographers with their global counterparts but also marked the grand debut of Africa Shooters, a new creative collective dedicated to elevating African photography and storytelling on the world stage.

The event, convened by Adobe Ambassador and Founder of Africa Shooters, Ebuka Mordi, in partnership with the World Trade Centre Abuja, offered participants a vibrant mix of creativity, collaboration, and technology. Attendees explored the latest features of Adobe Lightroom through interactive workshops and engaged in a Photowalk experience that captured Abuja’s vibrancy from diverse perspectives.

Mordi described the gathering as a turning point for African photographers.

“This is not just about taking pictures. It’s about reclaiming our narrative and positioning African photographers where they truly belong — on the global map of visual storytelling,” he said.

For the World Trade Centre Abuja, the collaboration reflected a shared commitment to fostering creativity and innovation within Africa’s growing creative economy. The Centre’s management noted that hosting the event aligned with its mission to connect people, ideas, and industries across borders, reinforcing Abuja’s reputation as a hub for cultural and creative exchange.

Participants described the experience as both inspiring and empowering, noting that it went beyond a typical Photowalk to become a platform for mentorship, networking, and artistic growth. With Adobe’s backing, the event showcased how digital tools can transform photography into a universal language that bridges cultures.

Taking place simultaneously in over 18 locations worldwide, the 2025 Scott Kelby Worldwide Photowalk once again demonstrated the unifying power of visual storytelling. For Africa, however, this edition carried deeper significance — signaling the rise of a new generation of photographers determined to tell authentic African stories through their own lenses.

As the sun set over the Abuja skyline, the event left behind more than stunning photographs — it ignited a creative movement built on pride, connection, and the shared vision of a continent ready to be seen and celebrated globally.

Africa Shooters, founded by Adobe Ambassador Ebuka Mordi, is a creative community committed to amplifying African voices and showcasing the continent’s photographic talent worldwide. The platform promotes collaboration, mentorship, and international exposure for African visual storytellers.

The World Trade Centre Abuja serves as Nigeria’s foremost business and cultural hub, connecting industries, ideas, and opportunities across borders as part of the global World Trade Centres Association.

Adobe remains a global leader in creative software and innovation, empowering users through tools like Adobe Lightroom to craft, enhance, and share their digital experiences with audiences everywhere.