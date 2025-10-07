Abiodun flags off flight operations at Ogun’s Gateway International Airport

By Dickson Omobola

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has officially flagged off flight operations at the Gateway International Airport, Ilisan-Iperu.

At exactly 8:55 am, the governor cut the ceremonial ribbon to signal the commencement of commercial flights by ValueJet from the newly constructed airport.

The inaugural flight from the facility, which is to be operated by ValueJet from Ogun to Abuja, is scheduled for today.

Speaking at the event, Abiodun said: The journey that began in 2021, and led to the first aircraft landing here in 2023, has made this one of the fastest-constructed airports in the country. We are now commencing commercial operations for both passengers and cargo. We have been deliberate, intentional and diligent, with unwavering faith in the Almighty God. We have invested everything into this airport, including facilities for cargo handling, top-notch security and advanced aviation equipment. Our control tower is second to none, and as you can see, this terminal is like no other.”