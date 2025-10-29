Abia to explore opportunities across key sectors with investment summit

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Abia State Government has announced plans to leverage the forthcoming Abia–Turkiye Investment Summit and Product Exhibition to attract investors and unlock opportunities across key sectors including manufacturing, agriculture, textiles, energy, and infrastructure.

The event, themed “Bridging Continents, Unlocking Prosperity,” is scheduled to hold from November 25 to 27, 2025, at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, Jerome Greene-Anakwe, Special Adviser to the Governor on Investment Promotion and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), said the summit would provide a platform for both international and local investors to explore Abia’s growing economic potential.

According to him, the initiative aims to strengthen bilateral relations between Turkey, Abia State, and Nigeria at large, while positioning the state as a preferred destination for investment in West Africa.

“We intend to showcase products and services to the dynamic African market and create opportunities for Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings that will connect investors, exporters, and local enterprises,” Greene-Anakwe said.

He disclosed that the state government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with VEGA Growing Global Enterprise to ensure a successful hosting of the summit, adding that Abia is working closely with the Chambers of Commerce in Aba, Umuahia, Lagos, Kano, and Abuja.

Greene-Anakwe reaffirmed Governor Alex Otti’s commitment to creating a more favourable investment climate and driving inclusive economic growth through strategic partnerships.

Also speaking, Dr. Salome Obiukwu, Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, said Abia is “fully prepared to welcome the world,” noting that robust security and logistics arrangements have been concluded to ensure the safety and comfort of participants throughout the summit.