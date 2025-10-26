Abia: Man slumps, dies in police custody

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — Tragedy struck over the weekend at the Bende Police Division in Bende town, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, following the death of a young man, identified as Okorie Akobundu Wisdom, who reportedly slumped while in police custody.

Okorie, a native of Ozuitem community in Bende LGA but resident in Bende town, was said to have responded to an invitation by the police for questioning over an undisclosed matter.

Sources told Vanguard that the deceased allegedly slumped during interrogation and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Umuahia, the state capital, where he was confirmed dead by medical personnel.

The incident reportedly threw the Bende community into mourning and sparked protests by aggrieved youths and family members demanding a thorough investigation and justice.

Some protesters were said to have attempted to attack the police station before reinforcement arrived to disperse them.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Danladi Isa, and the Chairman of Bende Local Government Area, Deacon Bassey Uwabunkonye, have visited the area to commiserate with the bereaved family and community leaders.

They assured that the circumstances surrounding Okorie’s death would be thoroughly investigated and justice served in line with the law.

The police authorities also appealed for calm and urged residents to refrain from taking the law into their hands as investigations continue.