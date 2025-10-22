Abia denies death of 5 workers at market remodelling site

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – Abia State Government has dismissed reports making the rounds that five construction workers had lost their lives following the collapse of a building at the ongoing remodelling work at Block D of Ekeoha market, Aba.

There are reports that some parts of a building undergoing remodelling at the market had caved in and killed five workers as they were working on the second floor of the building.

Reacting to the incident, some traders at the market alleged that the contractor may have used interior materials in the remodelling work and urged Governor Alex Otti to investigate the incident and engage experts to do a test of the structural integrity of the entire work at the construction site to avoid recurrence.

Inspecting the construction site to ascertain the situation, Director General of Greater Aba Development Authority, GADA, Architect Uche Ukeje, described the report of the death of the five workers at the site as false and misleading.

Ukeje, who was represented by Public Relations Officer, PRO, of the agency, Mrs Chibuzo Amaechi, disclosed that the state government has set up a committee headed by Engr Felix Nnabugwu, which includes members of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, and the Nigerian Institute of Builders, to investigate the incident.

He further disclosed that the committee has been given a two-week ultimatum to investigate and submit its report on the incident and pledged not to interfere with the investigation.

Meanwhile, the developer of the project, Rhino Homes, attributed the incident to what it described as ‘minor temporary props failure’, which occurred as a result of the sub-contractor’s reuse of bamboo props during the concrete casting process.

He said, “The company deeply regrets the unfortunate incident. We assure the public, stakeholders, and shop owners that the integrity of all the ongoing structures within the complex remains sound and uncompromised.

“Rhino Homes further reiterates its unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and adherence to best construction practices, values that have defined its reputation over the years.

“The company emphasises that it employs only top-grade construction materials, including TMT iron rods, Lafarge Superset cement, and other materials of international standards and quality.

“These materials, combined with rigorous engineering supervision, ensure that all structures within the Ekeoha market, Aba, meet globally recognised benchmarks for durability and safety.

“In the spirit of transparency and accountability, Rhino Homes welcomes any inspection or assessment by relevant regulatory and professional bodies to verify the quality of materials and the overall standard of construction at the site.

“The company also restates its confidence in the ongoing project and assures the public that corrective measures have already been implemented to prevent any recurrence of such incidents.

“Rhino Homes remains steadfast in its commitment to the successful completion and timely delivery of the Ekeoha-Aba Shopping Centre, a modern commercial complex designed to meet the needs of traders, investors, and the wider Aba community, while standing as a symbol of engineering excellence and urban renewal.”