Abia concludes deal to acquire 60% Stake in EEDC, set to take over in six months

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

…To Flag Off Umuahia–Ikot Ekpene Federal Road October 24

By Steve Oko

The Abia State Government has concluded negotiations on its plan to acquire 60 percent equity in the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) for improved power supply across the state.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

He said that Interstate Electrics, the parent company of EEDC, had accepted the state government’s offer, paving the way for a six-month transition period leading to full takeover of electricity distribution operations within the state.

Providing further details, the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Mr. Ikechukwu Monday, explained that the agreement would enable the state to assume responsibility for power transmission and distribution in Umuahia, Ikwuano, and the entire Abia North Senatorial Zone.

He noted that the initiative aligns with the government’s vision to strengthen the power sector and drive economic growth through reliable energy supply.

“This move is part of the state’s strategy to ensure consistent electricity for industries, businesses, and households, thereby stimulating economic development,” he said.

Mr. Monday also revealed that the government had commenced work on restoring power supply to Ohafia, which has been in darkness for years due to vandalism. The project, spearheaded by the Greater Ohafia Development Authority (GODA), is expected to be completed by December 31.

Meanwhile, the Information Commissioner announced that the State Executive Council had approved the construction of five new road projects across different local government areas.

According to him, two major projects—the 25km Umuahia–Ikot Ekpene Road and the 13.1km Ariam–Usaka Ring Road—will be flagged off by Governor Otti on October 24, 2025.

Other approved projects include:

The 9.35km Ihechiowa–Arochukwu Ring Road,

The 4.9km Isieketa–Mba Itungwa–Mgbedeala Road in Isiala Ngwa South, and

The 3.72km Ogidi–Umuala Eziama Ntigha Road in Isiala Ngwa North.

Prince Kanu said the new roads would help open up rural areas, ease transportation, and attract more investments into the state.

He further disclosed that Governor Otti had approved the payment of N50 million to the next of kin of 265 deceased civil servants, settling a 16-year backlog of unpaid entitlements.

“This gesture reflects the governor’s compassionate leadership and unwavering commitment to workers’ welfare,” he added.

On healthcare, Kanu stated that there was no record of any disease outbreak in the state and confirmed that over 600 new health workers had been recruited to strengthen the health sector.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ogbonnaya Uche, said the state government had continued to equip primary health centres, while several organisations were partnering with the government to conduct free medical outreaches in various communities.