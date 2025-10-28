Abia APC legal adviser denies court order against Onyejeocha

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed reports that the Federal High Court issued an order compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate or prosecute the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

The party’s Legal Adviser, Vigilus Nwankwo, described the claims as politically motivated, aimed at discrediting the minister ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In an interview monitored on Arise News, Nwankwo clarified that the court merely granted Amobi Ogah an order of leave, a procedural approval to apply for an order of mandamus, and not a substantive order directing INEC to act.

“The court is yet to make any order compelling INEC,” he said. “What was granted was only an order of leave for him to apply for an order of mandamus. He is yet to apply for that order, so it has not been granted.”

The APC legal adviser stated that the suit was part of a wider political scheme to weaken Onyejeocha’s growing influence within Abia politics, describing it as a pre-emptive move ahead of future elections.

“All this tango is coming because of the future elections in 2027,” Nwankwo stated. “The Minister is being targeted because she remains the face of the APC in Abia and enjoys strong grassroots support,” he said.

Nwankwo further maintained that the basis of the suit had already been settled during the 2023 election litigation process. He explained that both the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal made no findings against Onyejeocha when Ogah challenged her election victory.

According to him, the present case amounts to issue estoppel, as it seeks to reopen a matter already determined by a competent court. He added that the Court of Appeal’s decision to void the election was based on technical grounds, specifically the non-presentation of polling agents as witnesses, rather than any allegation of forgery.

Meanwhile, Onyejeocha has said she remains focused on her responsibilities in President Tinubu’s administration under the Renewed Hope Agenda and will not be distracted by politically motivated claims.

It had been widely reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja granted a member of the House of Representatives, Amobi Godwin Ogah, leave to compel the INEC to prosecute the Minister of State for Labour, Onyejeocha, for alleged forgery of election results in 62 polling units during the 2023 general elections.

Justice M.G. Umar of the Abuja Federal High Court, in his ruling dated September 23, 2025, on an ex-parte motion brought by Ogah, said he was satisfied that the applicant had placed relevant materials in his affidavit to warrant grant of the leave.

Onyejeocha had dragged Ogah, representing Isikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, to the National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal after the 2023 elections, claiming victory.

But Ogah accused her of forging the results she tendered before the tribunal, and Onyejeocha eventually lost the case.