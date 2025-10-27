Abejide’s aide hails Tinubu’s appointment of Shaibu as army chief, calls it well-deserved

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Bashiru Abdul Mohammed, media aide to Hon. Leke Abejide, member of the House of Representatives for Yagba East/West/Mopamuro Federal Constituency of Kogi State, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for appointing Major General Waidi Shaibu as the new Chief of Army Staff.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Bashiru described the appointment as well-deserved and timely, saying it comes as the country faces persistent security challenges.

“There wouldn’t have been any better time than now,” he said, expressing confidence that the new Army Chief’s experience will be pivotal in efforts to stabilise the nation.

Bashiru highlighted Major General Shaibu’s extensive military background, drawn from both local and international assignments, noting that it equips him to effectively tackle insurgency, banditry, and other threats to national security.

“His expertise and professionalism will go a long way in restoring peace, unity, and development in the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he added.

The Special Adviser also pointed out that the new Chief of Army Staff has maternal roots in the Ojá-ma-je clan of Etutekpe community in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

“In this task, I am convinced of your strength, wisdom, and courage to steer the nation towards greater security and prosperity,” Bashiru said.

The appointment of Major General Shaibu has continued to attract reactions from various quarters, with many expressing confidence in his capacity to strengthen the country’s military leadership under President Tinubu’s administration.