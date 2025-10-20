Aba–Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway: Umahi gives CCECC 14-day ultimatum

Minister of Works, Davide Umahi.

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has directed that a 14-day notice of termination be issued to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) over what he described as the company’s poor handling of the Aba-bound section of the Aba–Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway.

He also ordered that the project be descoped and re-awarded to a more competent indigenous contractor.

Umahi expressed disappointment that CCECC had repeatedly failed to comply with the new construction codes and regulations, despite several warnings and reminders from the Ministry.

Speaking during an on-the-spot assessment of the project, the Minister faulted the firm’s substandard work, particularly on the Port Harcourt-bound lane, which he said had deteriorated barely two years after completion.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Barr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, in Abuja.

Umahi said, “If you get to the Port Harcourt end, which they did about two years ago, the entire road has almost totally failed. We have been writing to them to maintain this road.

“They have refused, and so I have to take responsibility and make decisions. Number one, the Port Harcourt-bound lane is descoped — it will no longer be handled by CCECC.

“I will direct the Ministry of Works to scout for qualified indigenous contractors to take over the Port Harcourt-bound section. They should be ready to mobilize immediately while we sort out funding.

“Number two, for the section currently handled by CCECC, they should be issued a 14-day notice of termination. If, after 14 days, they fail to mill out and replace the defective binder, the job will be terminated.”

He emphasized that the contractor must commit in writing to rectify the defects at its own cost, even if the work resumes during the dry season.

“Even if they are going to do it during the dry season, they must maintain the sections already done and provide written assurance that they will mill out the binder layer — which we have paid for — and replace it properly,” Umahi added.

The Minister, however, commended Arab Contractors O.A.O. Nigeria Limited for their quality work on the Enugu–Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway, describing the project as one nearing completion and meeting the ministry’s standards.

Umahi also acknowledged the challenges of inherited road projects nationwide and expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support in revamping Nigeria’s road infrastructure sector.