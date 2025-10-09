AASU honours Mosadoluwa with 2025 Africa leadership award

By Juliet Umeh

The All-Africa Students’ Union, AASU, has honoured the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited, Hon. (Dr.) Saheed Mosadoluwa Audullahi, with the prestigious 2025 Africa Leadership Award.

The investiture ceremony, themed “Reawakening Our Consciousness as Africa’s Next Generation,” was held on Friday, September 26, 2025, in Lagos. Although Mosadoluwa, fondly known as Mr. Ibile, was unavoidably absent at the event, the AASU leadership team visited his office on Thursday for the official conferment and presentation of the AASU Hall of Fame Award.

Speaking during the presentation, the leadership of AASU described Dr. Mosadoluwa as a “Beacon of Hope for Africa’s Development,” commending his unwavering commitment to nation-building, youth empowerment, and human capacity development across the continent.

In a solidarity address, the Union lauded the Harmony Gardens boss as “an apostle of positive change and an iconic leader par excellence who continues to stand tall among his peers.”

According to the statement, “We are gathered here to celebrate a true patriot of this great continent who has impacted positively on our generation. Dr. Saheed Mosadoluwa is not just a successful entrepreneur; he is a mentor, a nation-builder, and a champion of educational growth and youth empowerment.”

The Union explained that the honour was in recognition of Dr. Mosadoluwa’s outstanding contributions to education, infrastructure development, and leadership within Africa, values that align with AASU’s mission since its founding in 1972.

“Our organization exists to drive growth in education and health across Africa through strategic developmental programmes,” AASU added.

“Leaders like Dr. Mosadoluwa embody the vision of a progressive Africa where youth are empowered and equipped to take charge of the future.”

The statement further urged African governments and private institutions to emulate Dr. Mosadoluwa’s leadership model, describing him as “a man who understands and embodies the core values and aspirations of the youth.”

Dr. Mosadoluwa, through Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Ltd, has consistently championed community development initiatives and provided platforms for youth empowerment. His humanitarian efforts and entrepreneurial excellence have earned him several accolades both within and outside Nigeria.

The event concluded with a resounding ovation from delegates, students, and guests, who hailed the real estate mogul as “a symbol of integrity, hope, and transformational leadership for Africa’s next generation.”