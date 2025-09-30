A view of Uju Agbo through her song ‘Anam Ekele Gi’

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

Obianuju Agbo, simply known as Uju Agbo on stage, is a seasoned gospel singer and songwriter with over 13 years of experience enriching communities through spiritually uplifting music. With a strong educational background and international recognition, her original works, including the captivating “Anam Ekele Gi”, have been embraced globally across platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music.

As a lead singer for prominent music groups in Nigeria and Scotland and the founder of impactful community music events, Uju’s vocal talent and heartfelt lyrics resonate deeply with audiences. “Anam Ekele Gi” stands out as a testament to her dedication to music as a powerful force for faith and social harmony.

The melody of “Anam Ekele Gi” primarily moves in a stepwise fashion, which is characteristic of catchy and memorable tunes. Although there are occasional melodic leaps essential to its genre, the sequence of notes follows a natural, flowing progression.

For example, the first line of the lyrics demonstrates this with notes ascending stepwise from the tonic to the supertonic and mediant, then descending back to the tonic. The second line continues the stepwise movement, creating an imperfect cadence that leaves the melody open-ended, inviting listeners deeper into the song.

The third line mirrors the first with a subtle variation, adding emotional nuance. This melodic contour effectively captures and sustains the listener’s attention, making the song both engaging and memorable.

The quality of Uju’s voice is the music’s defining feature—powerful, heavenly, and deeply expressive. Just as aroma draws people to food, Uju’s voice immediately captivates her audience. Beyond technical skill, her voice carries an emotional depth that forms a subtle but powerful connection with listeners, drawing many souls closer to God through its sincerity and strength.

Lyrically, “Anam Ekele Gi” evokes profound spiritual emotions with words that articulate gratitude and devotion, transcending ordinary expression. The song opens by acknowledging human frailty and divine mercy:

Failed a thousand times

But your mercy kept me

In undeserving moments

The lyrics continue to celebrate salvation and God’s unwavering faithfulness, culminating in repeated praises of “Anam Ekele Gi” (“I will thank You”).

The song’s layering of backup vocals enhances the refrain with powerful declarations of God’s love and sacrifice:

Your faithfulness stands sure to generations

Thank you for the life you give

Thank you for the Holy Ghost

The climax features what appears to be a modulation into higher vocal registers, intensifying the praise and worship experience through a combination of elevated vocals and rich instrumentation.

Directed by Paul Adams Jnr, the official music video for “Anam Ekele Gi” is masterfully crafted with high technical quality, which makes it surprising that it hasn’t grossed tens of millions of viewers on YouTube. This limited reach likely results from insufficient promotion rather than lack of merit. By every standard, “Anam Ekele Gi” deserves much wider recognition.

The instrumentation is rich, clean, and well-balanced. Complex rhythms and chord progressions complement the vocal lines, while instrumental harmonies deepen the song’s emotional impact. The cohesive arrangement enhances the overall mood and spiritual depth, perfectly supporting Uju’s vocal performance.

Artist Background

Uju Agbo discovered her musical voice early through active participation in church children’s choirs and has consistently refined her craft through choir involvements. Positive feedback affirmed her call to gospel music.

Uju relies on her acute ear to craft melodies, which her music producer skillfully develops into full arrangements. A passionate live performer, she prefers the immediacy and magic of stage delivery over recorded videos, regularly receiving enthusiastic audience responses. This live energy and spiritual authenticity are evident in “Anam Ekele Gi,” making it a heartfelt work of praise with vibrant live appeal.

Uju’s original works released internationally include: “Son of God” (2020)“Anam Ekele Gi” (2021)“Heaven’s Gift” (2022)“Son of God (Reprise)” (2024). She has Several new projects currently in production, promising to continue her impactful musical journey.