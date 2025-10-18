A society that neglects boys cannot protect girls— Abdulkarim-Yusuf’s

In a world that has rightly celebrated the empowerment of the girl child, Soledotun Titilope Abdulkarim-Yusuf is taking a bold and unconventional stand, one that is both necessary and overdue. As a town planner, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and humanitarian, she has chosen to lend her voice, time, and resources to a cause many have ignored: the empowerment of the boy child.

Through her brainchild, the Soledotun Abdulkarim-Yusuf Foundation (SAF), she has become a passionate advocate for boys’ development, mental health, and mentorship. Her conviction is simple but powerful: a society that neglects its boys cannot truly protect its girls.

For Soledotun, the inspiration came from a very personal place, motherhood. “As a mother of lovely sons,” she begins, her voice calm but resolute, “I became deeply aware of the growing societal neglect of boys in conversations around child development and empowerment. While the girl child has received much-needed attention, the boy child is often left to figure life out alone, without proper guidance, mentorship, or emotional support.”

That realization gave birth to SAF, a foundation dedicated to nurturing boys into emotionally balanced, responsible, and successful men. “Many boys are growing up without strong role models,” she continues. “They face identity crises, peer pressure, and societal expectations to suppress emotion. The result? Low self-esteem, delinquency, or worse—complete disconnection from their purpose.”

What began as a mother’s concern has grown into a movement. Through mentorship programmes, awareness campaigns, and school outreaches, Soledotun and her team have reached hundreds of boys across Nigeria. Their foundation has visited tertiary institutions such as the University of Lagos, Lagos State University, and University of Port Harcourt, sparking conversations on boyhood, identity, and mental health.

The foundation’s impact is tangible. “We’ve seen boys who once struggled with confidence begin to find their voices,” she explains with quiet pride. “Many are staying in school, improving academically, and choosing better paths in life.”

One story stands out vividly in her memory. A young boy named Ayomide, just ten years old, was battling a severe mental health challenge. His family could not afford treatment at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Abeokuta. “When Pastor Olusola Osinowo reached out, I knew we couldn’t turn away,” she recalls. “Through SAF, we covered his diagnosis and part of his treatment. Today, seeing him healthy and full of life reminds me why we do what we do. Sometimes, all it takes is one act of kindness to change a life forever.”

However, Soledotun’s journey has not been without challenges. One major hurdle is societal perception. “Many people assume boys are fine, that they don’t need help. That misconception makes fundraising and awareness difficult,” she admits.

To bridge that gap, she runs monthly online advocacy programmes, bringing in experts to discuss issues like drug abuse, emotional health, and mentorship. She also holds physical workshops that blend education with fun activities, sports, tech sessions, and hands-on projects, to keep boys engaged.

Funding, too, remains a recurring challenge. “Many donors prefer to support girl-child initiatives. So, I rely on friends, family, and well-meaning individuals who believe in our mission,” she says.

Beyond her philanthropic work, Soledotun wears many hats. She is a town planner, a business owner at La Dots Party City, and a dedicated member of Lions International, the world’s largest humanitarian service organization.

Balancing it all, she says, requires intentional discipline. “I use both digital and physical planners, and I prioritize tasks based on urgency and impact. My rule is simple: if it doesn’t serve purpose or progress, I let it go.”

For those hoping to start similar initiatives, her advice is clear: start small, stay consistent, and build a strong support network. “You don’t need a big budget to start,” she insists. “Begin with what you have—mentorship, awareness, or skills training. Over time, consistency will turn your small effort into a movement.”

She also emphasizes collaboration. “Partner with schools, religious bodies, and other nonprofits. No one can do this work alone. Empowering boys is not just a personal project, it’s a national responsibility.”

Behind her calm demeanor is a woman powered by faith and purpose. “My parents taught me kindness early in life,” she recalls fondly. “My late father and my mother were both compassionate people. I started volunteering from primary school. Giving back has always been a part of me.”

What keeps her going, she says, is the joy of transformation. “When I see a boy find confidence, a struggling student succeed, or a family restored, it fills me with deep fulfillment. That’s my fuel.”

Her humanitarian journey has also refined her personally. “Service teaches resilience, empathy, and leadership. It shapes you in ways no classroom can. And the beauty of it all is the ripple effect—when you empower one boy, you empower a family, a community, and a generation.”

For Soledotun Abdulkarim-Yusuf, the mission continue, with more programmes, deeper advocacy, and wider partnerships in view. “As long as there are boys who need guidance and families who need hope, I will keep pushing,” she declares firmly.

Her story is not just about charity, it’s about balance, foresight, and the audacity to stand up for a cause many overlook. In empowering the boy child, she is not just changing lives; she’s shaping the future of a nation.