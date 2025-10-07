A preview of Peterside’s ‘Leading in a Storm’

By Chukwuma Ajakah

In the midst of turmoil and uncertainty, effective leadership is more crucial than ever. ‘Leading in a Storm’ by Dakuku Peterside, a renowned Nigerian newspaper columnist and political analyst, offers timely insights and practical guidance on navigating diverse forms of crises that could disrupt personal or organisational progress. Drawing from personal, organisational, and national contexts, this book provides valuable lessons from real-world examples. With endorsements from respected leaders worldwide, the book is a must-read for anyone seeking to develop resilient and adaptive leadership skills.

Peterside’s seminal work, ‘Leading in a Storm: Practical Leadership Strategies in Crisis Situations’, tackles some of the most pressing challenges of our time, including economic instability, crisis management in education, and leadership in the face of insecurity and uncertainty. Through real-world examples and case studies, Dakuku Peterside offers practical strategies for leaders to navigate complex crises, build resilience, and drive growth. From the boardroom to the public sector, this book provides actionable insights for anyone desiring to develop effective leadership skills in turbulent times.

Dakuku Peterside’s ‘Leading in a Storm’ offers practical guidance on effective leadership in diverse spheres of life, from personal to industrial and national levels. Through real-life examples of leaders who have navigated crisis situations with success or failure, this book provides valuable insights for leaders at all levels.

‘Leading in a Storm’s has received glowing praises from renowned leaders such as Philip Humms, Storytelling Speaker, Leadership Coach, and author of the books, The Story Selling Method and Public Speaking with Confidence, Hugh O’Doherty, Adjunct Professor, Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard University, Loran Nordgren, Professor at the Kellogg School of Management and author of the bestselling book, The Human Element, Andrew Sykes, Professor at the Kellogg School of Management, CEO and Founder of Habits at Work, co-author of the 11th Habit, and Prof. Tunji Olaopa, Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, Nigeria.

This book provides practical strategies and real-world examples to help leaders navigate complex crises. Through honest examinations of successes and failures, it offers insights into developing essential leadership skills. The book focuses on building crisis leadership muscles through exercises and assessments, highlighting the interconnected competencies of contextual intelligence, calm confidence, and sense-making. Relevant to leaders at all levels, Dakuku Peterside’s ‘Leading in a Storm: Practical Leadership Strategies in Crisis Situations’ shows that crisis leadership is not just for high-stakes positions, but for anyone who wants to be prepared for the unexpected twists and turns that can impact their organisation, team, or personal life.

That’s a compelling endorsement! The phrase “must-read” grabs attention, and “grab a copy” is a friendly call-to-action.

A must-read for leaders seeking to thrive in uncertain times. Grab a copy to discover the essential skills that can make all the difference.