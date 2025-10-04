A mother’s lamentation (For Somtochukwu Maduagwu), by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi

Ikunle Abiyamo (The kneeling of the mother)
That is what the Yorubas call it when women prepare to give birth
It can be literal or figurative
Whether the birth takes place as you push on your kneesyelling yourself hoarse
Or you lie with your feet spread wide apart
while a new being almost splits you apart as it struggles to take its place in the world
Or it happens when a surgical blade pierces your abdomen
Leaving you with a scar that will never fade
The task is the same
The results are the same
Ikunle Abiyamo
It is a prayer
That all will go well and the labour will not be in vain
It is about the anticipation of life and the possibility of death
It is a reminder
That mother’s life is at risk and she is at the mercy of divine powers
It is the understanding that the screaming child that arrives
with face scrunched and indignant about the uncomfortable change of address
Never gets to be placed in her arms in her lifetime with eyes closed and body cold
She never, ever gets to see or know the grave of this precious gift
that would be an abomination
Ikunle Abiyamo
It is a task that never ends
Feeding, clothing, praying, washing, ironing,
soothing, teaching, admonishing,
smacking, ignoring, sewing, treating,
laughing, crying, guiding, dancing
There is never any rest for an Abiyamo
Yet, even though there might be grumbles and mumbles
All things are done with joy and love
That is what she lives for
In her old age, she gets to reap the fruit of her manylabours
Ikunle Abiyamo
It is a memory
That will stay with her all the days of her life
She will remember as she ties her wrapper to celebrate the victories of her children
She will remind God Almighty of his promises as she goes on her knees
to intercede on their behalf
It will be thought of when she is pleased
It will be used to score points whenever she is displeased
Ikunle Abiyamo
She receives, but does not require praise
She is told, but does not need Thank You
She is given gifts, but that is not all she longs for
All she needs is what she tells you from 3, 13 to 30 years of age
‘Work hard’, ‘Study’, ‘Do well’, ‘Be somebody’
That is all she wants, that is what she lives for
Ha! Ikunle Abiyamo O!
That is what we say when we do not know what to say
When we tremble in fear
When sorrow brings us to our knees
When we become nothing
When we know nothing
When all dreams evaporate
When all hopes are shattered
When our daylight suddenly becomes darkness
When there are no words to describe our shock, pain, anger
What do you tell a mother when her child has been taken from her?
What words do you use to console a father
whose pride and joy has been snatched away?
Ikunle Abiyamo O!
For how long are we going to mourn our daughters?
Even the shameless devil should be ashamed of his spawn
Those who did this forgot that they too were born from a woman on her knees
Now they have brought misfortune on their heads for generations to come
It is no curse, it is a fact
No parent deserves to bury a child
No mother’s labour pains should be in vain
Those who derive joy in cutting down sons and daughters before their time
Should remember that a woman somewhere
went on her knees to bring forth a life that they have no right to take
No father should have his joy destroyed
Ikunle Abiyamo
It is a hope
That there will be justice
That there will be a reckoning
That days of sorrow and mourning will be far apart and not back-to-back
That light will always prevail over darkness
That the blood and sweat of parents will not be repaid with everlasting pain
Ikunle Abiyamo O!
May we never witness the striking down of our offspring
May the parents of the departed be comforted
May the wicked get their comeuppance a hundred-fold
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.