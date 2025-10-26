By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, hotelier and creative entrepreneur, Becky Nwanacho better known as Beckybambam has no illusions about what she wants in a relationship, particularly regarding her choice of a life partner.

She told Potpourri in an interview, ” I value respect, kindness, fear of God, ambition, and a good sense of humor. For me, character and integrity matter far more than material possessions. A man who understands partnership is a treasure.”

Beckybambam doesn’t share the belief that a woman needs a support system in the form of a sugar daddy, she firmly holds that self-respect supercedes any type of craving or indulgence.

“Every woman needs self-respect, ambition, and independence not a sugar daddy. While some may choose that path, I strongly believe women are capable of achieving their dreams without depending on anyone for validation or survival,” she said.

Recalling her first movie role, she revealed that it was a small part but a pivotal one:

“It may not have been the lead, but it gave me confidence that I belong in this industry. That first step lit the fire that still drives me today. It was the foundation of my acting journey before I enrolled in acting school.”

Beckybambam listed Bimbo Ademoye, Nancy Isime, Sharon Ooja, and Bisola as her mentors, praising their discipline and resilience.

“They remind me that consistency and character are the true currencies of success.”