A Letter to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike 

Wike

By Bello Bala Shagari

Mr. Minister,

We all celebrated your appointment as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, largely because many of us know you as a man of action, someone whose record in Rivers State speaks for itself. We believe that under your leadership, Abuja will experience a new wave of transformation toward becoming the world-class city it was meant to be. It is not an easy task, but your reputation gives hope.

Since the days of Malam Nasir El-Rufai, Abuja has not witnessed a more radical and result-driven leadership than yours. When one looks at the capital today, it is impossible not to recall the bold imprint left by El-Rufai under President Obasanjo. Your appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rekindled my faith that the administration truly means well for Abuja. The combination of two of you is no coincidence.

Barely eight months into your tenure, I once wrote on Twitter that Nyesom Wike’s eight months as Minister have achieved more than Muhammad Bello’s eight years. Some argued that Muhammad Bello was a man of integrity, to which I responded: integrity does not build a city, but vision and projects do.

Within just a few months, you have completed projects that had lingered for years. Many of us had even begun to accept that such delays were normal. The speed with which these projects were finished was remarkable. Roads were built and renewed, and traffic have reduced, and for the first time in years, Abuja began to look like the developing city it once was in the 1980s and 1990s, a city alive and under construction again. It was a breath of relief.

However, Mr. Minister, as a passionate resident of Abuja, a patriotic Nigerian, and as the grandson of the man under whose administration the first foundation of this city was laid, my concern comes from a deeply personal place. Abuja was envisioned not merely as a capital, but as a statement of Nigeria’s unity, order, and modernity. A symbol of what Nigeria could become when properly planned and purposefully led.

During that era, the Federal Government engaged one of the world’s most visionary architects, Kenzo Tange, a Japanese modernist whose work represented the future. His firm helped refine Abuja’s original master plan, envisioning a capital of harmony and grandeur with a ceremonial Three-Arms Zone, green belts, and civic plazas that would embody democracy, inclusivity, and national identity. Sadly, that vision has not been maintained with consistency. Over time, Abuja’s growth has drifted from its founding philosophy of balance between infrastructure, public space, and livability.

As someone who travels frequently, I cannot help but compare our city with other emerging capitals around the world. Cities like Dubai, which began developing in the 90’s almost a decade after Abuja, have transformed into global centers of innovation and beauty, home to modern transport systems, iconic architecture, and abundant parks that encourage civic interaction. Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, is another example. Built on oil wealth like ours, it has evolved into a stunning, pedestrian-friendly city of open squares, modern museums, and accessible public parks. Their leaders invested not only in roads and buildings but also in creating cities that engage people and celebrate culture.

In contrast, Abuja’s public parks are often uninspiring, and the city lacks true public squares, vibrant plazas, and a central hub where citizens and visitors can feel its soul. The Unity Fountain, once a rare space for civic life now stands barricaded and silent. Our boulevards are grand but largely empty; our neighborhoods disconnected; and our city center still struggles to define itself as the heart of the nation.

This raises serious questions about our readiness to host global events such as the Commonwealth Games or our bid to host Formula One Grand Prix. These occasions bring the world’s eyes to us, and they demand a city that represents excellence, culture, and openness.

That is why I must commend your current pace and direction. Your effort to revive long-abandoned projects like the Millennium Tower, to complete key interchanges, and to modernize critical roads across Garki, Wuse, and Maitama has reignited hope. The reactivation of the Abuja Light Rail, the suburban road expansions, and the “Light Up Abuja” initiative using solar-powered streetlights and CCTV surveillance all point toward a renewed sense of seriousness in governance. These are tangible steps, and they are deeply appreciated.

But Abuja’s greatness will not be measured only by its roads or towers. What will make it truly world-class is the quality of life it offers its people, the ease of walking and cycling, the beauty of its public spaces, the accessibility of its parks, and the energy of its civic core. Cities that thrive globally today are those that prioritize human experience. They are connected, inclusive, and alive not just infrastructurally, but socially and culturally.

Abuja was conceived as a symbol of unity and progress, envisioned to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with cities like Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore. That dream is still achievable, but it requires deliberate vision, creative planning, and the courage to protect its master plan from distortion and neglect. That is why you are here!

Mr. Minister, my hope is that this letter serves as both a reminder and a catalyst for you to lead Abuja not merely as an administrative capital, but as a vibrant, inclusive city that embodies pride for all Nigerians and sets a benchmark for modern African urban excellence.

I urge you to launch a bold Abuja Revitalization Initiative within the next six months, engaging urban planners, architects, community leaders, and global experts to identify and prioritize key areas for transformation. These should include vibrant public squares, pedestrian-friendly boulevards, revitalized parks like the Unity Fountain or even turning it into a grand public square, and create a dynamic civic core that celebrates Nigeria’s culture and unity. By investing in these human-centric spaces, alongside continued infrastructure development, Abuja can attract talent, tourism, and global investment, positioning it to host world-class events.

*Bello Bala Shagari is a youth advocate and Abuja resident.