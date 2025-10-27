A-Ibom lawmaker donates N10m for women devt in Esit Eket LGA

The member representing Esit Eket/Ibeno State Constituency, Udobia Udo joined the people of Esit Eket Local Government Area to celebrate one year anniversary of the LGA Chairman, Mrs.Uduak Ikot and her team.

According to him, “she has demonstrated visionary leadership, prudence in resources, and a deep commitment to service to the benefit of the people of Esit Eket. Her passion for community development, women/youth empowerment, and grassroots transformation stands as a clear testimony of effective and qualitative governance in action.”

Speaking at the event Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Akwa Ibom State, Frank Archibong, who represented Governor Umo Eno in his goodwill message commended the Chairman for her sterling leadership, infrastructural and human capacity development.

In furtherance of his support for the Chairman’s developmental strides, Friday announced a donation of ₦10 million towards an initiative aimed at funding ideas and developing women across Esit Eket Local Government Area.

To ensure inclusion and effective implementation, the member nominated three outstanding women, one from each political zone to collaborate with the Chairman in driving the initiative.

The appointed representatives were Zone A, Mrs. Becky Asindi, Zone B, Mrs. Grace Idiyang and Zone C, Mrs. Mercy Edighienyong.

According to the Member, these women will work closely with the critical stakeholders to identify, nurture and fund innovative ideas that will empower women, promote entrepreneurship, and foster sustainable community development.