80 golfers in Calabar for Otu’s Golf Tournament

…Golf is Health , golf is life…CEO First Bank

…Commissioner for Finance, others emerge Winner’s

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

No fewer than 80 amateur golfers converged in Calabar at the weekend for the Governor’s Golf and Business Tournament, sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria.

Participants were drawn from at least 10 states, including Lagos, Rivers, Enugu and Edo. Organizers described the tournament as a strategic initiative to position Cross River State as a growing hub for sports tourism and investment.

Governor Bassey Edet Otu, who attended the event, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to using sports as a tool for economic development. Speaking with journalists, he stressed the need to mainstream golf into the state’s sporting and tourism agenda.

“We are looking to promote this sport because it has a lot of attractions. Sports has become business, and we want to encourage our youths to explore the opportunities that come with it,” Governor Otu said.

He added that the tournament aligns with ongoing efforts to attract local and international visitors.

“Cross River is a tourist destination. We are preparing to welcome more visitors towards the end of next month and beyond,” he stated.

The Chief Executive Officer of First Bank Group, Olusegun Alebiosu, noted that the bank has a longstanding relationship with Calabar and continues to support sporting activities across Nigeria.

“First Bank is big on sports. We have supported polo in Kaduna and the Lagos golf tournament among others. We have been here in Calabar for over 100 years, supporting businesses and contributing to the growth of the state,” he said.

Alebiosu, reflecting on the broader value of the sport, remarked that golf represents life, health and enterprise.

For Cross River State Commissioner for Finance, Dr Michael Odere, the tournament was designed to serve as a platform for economic networking.

“We are here to showcase a confluence of business leaders, chief executives and captains of industry who can help drive commerce and breathe life into our economy,” he explained. He described the golf course as a relaxed environment ideal for forging partnerships.

The Vice Captain of the Calabar Golf Club, Anietie Okon, emphasized that the event aims to build synergy between the golf community and the state’s leadership while also promoting the club’s untapped tourism potential.

According to him, “The primary trophy for every golfer is a new friend and a new business partner. Amateur golfers do not play for money. They play for trophies and meaningful connections.”

Fidel Udie emerged Overall Winner while Bassey Nkposong- Best net Winner, PK Bello- Winner Veterans Category

For the Ladies, Gladness Dan- emerged winner while Ray Ovat won Division 1 Category and Cross River Finance Commissioner , Dr.Mike Odere- won the Division 2 Category.