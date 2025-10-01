65th Independence: Nigeria making progress, on path of glory under Tinubu — Aiyedatiwa

…Says Ondo executing key projects in health, education, agriculture, infrastructure

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has declared that Nigeria is making steady progress and is on the path of glory under the Renewed Hope initiative of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Aiyedatiwa made the assertion during the celebration of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary in Akure, the state capital.

“We must continue to appreciate Mr. President for his bold economic reforms, social re-engineering and massive infrastructural developments,” the governor said.

He noted that despite challenges, Nigeria had produced world-renowned entrepreneurs, economists, scientists, artists, and sportsmen who have projected the nation’s flag across the globe.

According to him, “Above all, we have remained united — over 200 million people of different tongues, faiths and traditions, still bound together under one green and white flag.”

Reflecting on Nigeria’s journey since independence, Aiyedatiwa stressed the nation’s resilience: “Since October 1, 1960, sixty-five years today, we have witnessed both challenges and triumphs. We have weathered civil strife and military rule and we stand tall as the largest democracy in Africa. We have made significant contributions to peacekeeping across the continent, proving that Nigeria is not only a giant in population but also in responsibility.”

The governor reeled out his administration’s achievements across sectors, assuring residents of greater progress in the coming months.

Infrastructure: Dualisation of major roads including Akure–Idanre, Akungba–Ikare and Okitipupa–Igbokoda; construction of jetties and walkways in riverine areas; and approval of 5km of roads for rehabilitation in each of the 18 LGAs.

Healthcare: Expansion of the contributory health scheme, completion of a pharma-grade warehouse, renovation of hospitals, and recruitment of health workers.

Education: Rehabilitation of classrooms, provision of instructional materials, bursaries, scholarships, digital learning tools, and continued operation of free shuttle buses and boats.

Agriculture: Allocation of 26,000 hectares of land and ₦7.5 billion investment to boost food security and create jobs.

Security: Procurement of 75 high-grade Hilux patrol vehicles equipped with modern gadgets for security agencies to enhance rapid response to threats.

Aiyedatiwa emphasized that infrastructure, particularly roads, remained central to his agenda.

“Roads are lifelines that will boost commerce, agriculture, reduce travel stress, and improve the daily life of our people,” he said.

He pledged that in the months ahead, “Ondo State is moving forward, Nigeria is moving forward; and nothing is beyond our reach.”

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti, described the celebration as a recognition of Nigeria’s founding heroes and an opportunity to showcase the administration’s achievements.

He praised the governor’s fiscal transparency and accountability, saying: “Mr. Governor has deliberately provided an ambience that opened up the industrial and economic frontiers of development in the state. Hence, our people are now endowed with limitless opportunities to thrive and contribute to national growth.”