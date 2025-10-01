65th Independence: Let patriotism guide us, Nigeria’s greatness is within reach – Goodluck Jonathan

Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on Nigerians to embrace patriotism, optimism, and faith as the nation celebrates its 65th Independence Anniversary, reflecting on the country’s journey and the promise of a brighter future.

In a message shared on his Facebook page, Jonathan urged citizens to acknowledge both the challenges and opportunities that define Nigeria’s path. He noted that issues such as insecurity, economic disparities, and institutional weaknesses can test the nation’s hope, but emphasized that Nigerians must continue to believe in the country’s potential and resilience.

“Nigeria is a blessed nation, endowed with vast land, abundant natural resources, and, above all, the ingenuity and creativity of the people,” Jonathan said. “Our cultural richness, our knowledge, and our wisdom have continued to distinguish Nigerians across every sphere of human endeavor, both at home and abroad.”

He called on all citizens to let patriotism guide their actions and to remain united in pursuit of national greatness. “Let us hold firmly to optimism and faith, knowing that the greatness of our country is within reach if we remain united and steadfast,” Jonathan added.

The former president concluded by wishing for continued progress, strength, and purpose for the nation as it marks this milestone in its journey to nationhood.