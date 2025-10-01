65th Independence: Fubara calls for peace and unity in Nigeria

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has felicitated with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary, urging citizens to continue striving for peace, unity, and national development.

In a message shared on his Facebook page, Governor Fubara extended his greetings on behalf of the Rivers State government and people, highlighting the collective responsibility of leaders and citizens to foster progress.

“Providence has entrusted us with the responsibility of navigating the course of the nation and initiating policies to spur development and a better life for the people,” Fubara said.

He further called on Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to pray for peace, unity, and the sustenance of democracy. “May God continue to give us the wisdom and strength to positively impact and uplift the nation,” he added.

Governor Fubara concluded by wishing all Nigerians a happy Independence Day, as the nation marks another milestone in its political journey.