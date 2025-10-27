600 undergraduates benefit from LASG’s free training on SQA skills to tackle tech world challenges

By Adesina Wahab

No fewer than 600 undergraduates drawn from public tertiary institutions in Lagos State have benefitted from a three-week free bootcamp on technology skills in Software Quality Assurance, SQA.

The programme was initiated by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Students’ Union Affairs and Tertiary Education, Mr Kappo Olawale.

The training, organised by Korrekt Tech in collaboration with the Ministry of Tertiary Education, held simultaneously at the College of Health Technology, Yaba, Lagos State University of Science and Technology, LASUSTECH, Ikorodu, and Lagos State University of Education, LASUED Otto-Ijanikin.

It aimed to equip the students with practical skills for real-world tech challenges and prepare them for emerging opportunities in the global technology ecosystem.

Participants were exposed to fundamentals of software testing, static techniques, test analysis and design, hands-on training with real-world tools, and career guidance into the tech industry.

Speaking at the grand finale, the SSA, Kappo Olawale, said the programme aligned with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s vision to build a generation of skilled, creative, and future-ready students.

Olawale described SQA as a vital 21st-century skill essential for equipping graduates to thrive in a technology-driven world, ensuring inclusivity as emphasised by the governor.

He noted that technology is reshaping education and leadership, making the bootcamp crucial for nurturing practical skills and the right mindset to excel in today’s digital economy.

“This administration is committed to giving Lagos students not just a voice but a vision and we are encouraging them to leverage on this opportunity to connect leadership with technology-driven innovation.”

He advised participants to apply their knowledge by launching digital literacy projects, tech hubs or mentorship groups across their campuses to drive community impact.

In his remark, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Mr Sule Tolani, lauded the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful in sharpening students’ employability, particularly in the ICT and tech-driven sectors.

Tolani noted that the training cut across various disciplines, stressing that every profession now required ICT skills for seamless learning, productivity, and innovation.

He said the government was committed to improving graduate quality beyond classroom learning through exposure to practical and industry-relevant programmes like the SQA bootcamp.

Similarly, Korrekt Tech Founder, Mr Ridwan Abdulazeez, commended participants for their curiosity and commitment throughout the training, describing their feedback as highly encouraging.

Abdulazeez called on investors to support the initiative for sustainability, explaining that SQA experts identify and fix software issues before deployment to prevent costly errors.

He added that poorly tested applications have caused financial losses for some banks, noting that SQA professionals are key to preventing such challenges in the tech ecosystem.

David Oluwasegun, the Students’ Union President, LASUSTECH, praised the programme as a thoughtful and impactful initiative by the SSA’s office to empower Lagos students technologically.

Thanking the state governor, Oluwasegun appealed to the government to strengthen ICT centres with internet facilities across institutions, adding that free WiFi access would enhance students’ learning experience.

“We have learnt a lot and are ready to apply it, we will appreciate more platforms to support continuous learning and project implementation,” he added.

Adegbite Daniel of LASUED Students Executive Council, praised Sanwo-Olu’s visionary commitment to youth empowerment through tertiary-level tech initiatives.

Daniel said the training fortified students to think beyond classroom theories and urged the organisers to sustain the momentum with follow-up programmes.

Dr. Ademola Aderogba, Dean of Students Affairs, LASUSTECH Ikorodu, described the programme as impactful, saying it addressed students’ needs and would add value to their knowledge, career growth and self-actualisation.

“This is an extension of classroom lectures. Exposing students to practical training, workshops, and seminars like this broadens their perspective, enhances employability, and prepares them for real-world challenges in the technology-driven era,” he explained.