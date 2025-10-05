5 most expensive fruits in the world

By Favour Osah

In some parts of the world, fruits aren’t just food: they’re among the most expensive and luxurious items money can buy.

From meticulously cultivated melons to hand-raised grapes and pineapples grown in century-old hotbeds, these fruits symbolize prestige, perfection, and rarity.

Farmers spend months, sometimes years, controlling every stage of growth, from pollination to harvest, ensuring unmatched flavor, texture, and appearance.

The result is produce so exquisite that buyers from around the world are willing to pay thousands of dollars for some fruits.

1. Yubari King Melon

The Yubari King Melon grows only in Yubari City, Hokkaido. Farmers hand-pollinate the flowers, adjust greenhouse temperatures daily, and polish the melons by hand to ensure they’re perfectly round and smooth. The result is a rich orange flesh with ideal sweetness and fragrance. In 2019, a pair sold at auction for about $45,000. In Japan, giving one as a gift signals high respect and social status.

2. Ruby Roman Grapes

Each Ruby Roman grape is tested for size, color, and sugar level before it’s approved for sale. Every berry must weigh at least 20 grams and have a deep red hue with a sweetness above average grapes. Only a few bunches meet the top grade each season. One bunch once sold for roughly $12,000, setting a record. Their flawless appearance and rarity make them a symbol of luxury.

3. Densuke Watermelon

This rare black-skinned watermelon grows exclusively on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido. Its glossy rind and crisp, juicy texture make it unlike any other variety. Only a few dozen are produced each year, and in 2008 one was sold for around $6,000. The fruit’s deep sweetness and striking look have turned it into a prized collector’s item instead of a picnic snack.

4. Taiyo no Tamago Mango

Meaning “Egg of the Sun,” this mango from Miyazaki Prefecture is known for its glowing red skin and syrupy sweetness. To earn its label, each mango must weigh at least 350 grams and contain more than 15% sugar. A pair once sold for about $4,500 at auction. The fruit’s smooth texture and rich flavor have made it a luxury gift, especially during Japan’s gifting season.

5. Heligan Pineapple

At the Lost Gardens of Heligan in Cornwall, gardeners use a Victorian technique involving horse manure pits to create tropical heat. It takes nearly two years for a single pineapple to mature under these conditions. Because so few are grown, each one is valued at about $16,000. The process is more about preserving history and skill than profit, the gardeners often share the fruit among themselves instead of selling it.

These fruits show how precision and rarity can give ordinary produce extraordinary value. They prove that even natural goods can become luxury items when grown with care and control.

Vanguard News