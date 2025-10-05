5 best countries to start a gaming business in Africa

By Patrick Igwe

Africa’s gaming scene is growing faster than ever, with countries across the continent seeing mobile phones lead the charge as millions of young people engage daily in sports betting, online games, and other gaming activities.



For entrepreneurs and investors eyeing opportunities, some countries are proving to be more welcoming and profitable than others.

Here are five of the best countries on the continent of Africa to set up a gaming business and why they stand out.

South Africa



South Africa stands out as one of the most profitable gaming markets on the continent. With more than 118 million active smartphone lines, nearly twice its population, digital betting has a strong foundation. Over half of the country’s citizens participate in sports betting, making the consumer base both broad and active. The licensing system is strict, requiring both national and provincial approvals, but the clear tax structure of 6.5 percent gives investors stability compared to markets with less predictable rules.

Kenya



Kenya’s gambling industry thrives on mobile technology, particularly mobile money platforms like M-Pesa. A 2025 tax reform cut excise duty on bets from 15 percent to 5 percent while the new Gambling Control Act modernized regulations and improved transparency. With close to 80 percent of adults betting regularly and most transactions carried out on mobile phones, Kenya offers one of the most digitally prepared markets in Africa.

Nigeria



Nigeria’s strength lies in its size. Out of its 220 million people, around 168 million are active bettors, making it the largest gaming market in Africa by volume. Smartphone ownership is still under 50 percent, but mobile penetration overall is high, giving digital platforms a massive audience. In 2025, the creation of the Federation of State Gaming Regulators brought new clarity by introducing unified licensing and comprehensive regulations, aligning Nigeria with global standards in compliance and consumer protection.

Tanzania



Tanzania has become notable for its strict monitoring system. Since 2025, operators have been required to feed real-time data into a central electronic platform linked with the national banking system. This ensures taxes are calculated and paid instantly, making operations transparent. While the 25 percent tax on gross gaming revenue is steep, it comes with the advantage of certainty for operators. With nearly three-quarters of adults engaging in betting, Tanzania remains an attractive, fast-growing market.

Uganda



Uganda is carving out its place as an East African hub for gaming. Out of its 51 million citizens, more than 44 million are active bettors. Mobile adoption is widespread, data costs are among the cheapest in the region, and internet use continues to grow. Taxes remain relatively high at 20 percent on sports betting and 30 percent on other gaming activities, but the sheer scale of participation and affordability of access keeps the market appealing to investors.

