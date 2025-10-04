4th edition of Africa Study Abroad Fair holds in Lagos, Abuja

By Kenneth Oboh

The Africa Study Abroad Fair, which guides on clear path for anyone considering international education, is set to hold its fourth edition.

A statement by the organisers noted that representatives from leading universities in Canada, France, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, UK, will be present to guide students and parents every step of the way at the events scheduled for October 18 in Lagos, and October 20 in Abuja.

It added: “Studying abroad is a dream that can change a student’s future. It is a chance to gain a world-class education, discover new cultures, and open doors to global opportunities.

“But for many, the process of getting there feels confusing. Applications, admission requirements, visas, course choices, and financial planning often leave students and parents unsure of the right next step.

“While the Lagos one is at Marriot Ikeja, the Abuja leg will hold at Continental Hotel. Both event is at 10a.m.”

What to Expect at the Fair

The statement noted that the Africa Study Abroad Fair goes beyond handing out brochures. It gives attendees a hands-on experience, including:

Direct Q&A sessions with university representatives about courses, admissions, and student life.

Expert guidance on how to prepare strong and competitive applications.

Clear explanations of visa and travel processes to help make the journey smoother.

“Whether you are a student ready to take the next step in your education or a parent searching for the best opportunities for your child, this fair is the place to get clarity, answers, and direction.

“The fair is free to attend, but space is limited. Students and parents are encouraged to register in advance to secure their place at this year’s event,” it added.

