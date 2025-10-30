44 secondary schools for Ndokwa Interschools Football Tournament 

By Solomon Nwoke

No fewer than 44 public secondary schools in Ndokwa land in Delta State will be participating in the maiden Ndokwa Interschools Football Tournament (NIFT) which kicks off from November 11 to December 11 this year.

The NIFT, powered by Big Child Initiative, is a grassroot sporting and educational event designed to promote talent discovery, academic excellence, and community cohesion across the Ndokwa area of Delta State. It is poised to engender the spirit of healthy competition amongst the future generation, and keep them away from social vices.

Speaking at visual conference Friday, Founder of Big Child Initiative, Ifeanyi Samson, said the sporting competition was conceived in alignment with the vision of Big Child Initiative for the children in Ndokwa land to aim and become the best version of themselves, while fostering peace and unity amongst the residents of the land.

The sponsor, Samson said the tournament will be on knock out basis where the overall winners will win the top prize of N1,000,000 and trophy while the runners up and third place will get a trophy each.

According to him, “what we are doing is far more than organising a game; it is about creating opportunities, nurturing dreams, and inspiring a generation.

“The vision of the Big Child Initiative has always been to build platforms where the less-privileged can dream big, showcase their skills, and gain confidence for the future. This tournament is a powerful expression of that vision; proof that when we come together in unity, with one goal and one spirit, greatness becomes inevitable.

“Every pass, every goal, every shared idea, and every act of support reflects the strength of our teamwork. Remember, the cup is not just a prize, it symbolises what we can achieve when we stand together.

“While empowering young people through education, mentorship, and sports, our mission is to bridge the gap between passion and opportunity and ensuring that talented youths from underserved communities have the platform and resources to succeed both on and off the field.”

With renowned football stars like former Super Eagles star John Utaka, Ibezito Ogbonna and Precious Dede amongst others are expected during the competition, the winning school teams will not only smile home with their trophies and as much as one million naira but be presented the platform to network with talent scouts who would be joining physically and virtually during the matches.