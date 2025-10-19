400 Southern Kaduna students benefit from Katung foundation scholarships

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

In a major boost to education in Southern Kaduna, 400 indigent students have each received ₦100,000 scholarships under the Marshall Katung Foundation, rekindling hope for many undergraduates struggling to continue their studies in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The initiative, championed by the Senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, Barr. Sunday Marshall Katung, reflects his deep commitment to empowering young people through education.

Speaking on behalf of the Senator, the Chairman of the Southern Kaduna Community Development Associations, Elder Bature Likoro, said the scholarship programme was borne out of Senator Katung’s desire to ease the financial burden on students whose academic pursuits are threatened by hardship.

According to him, “Senator Katung believes education remains the most powerful tool for social change and human capital development. By supporting young people through education, we are reducing poverty, crime, and unemployment in our society.”

Elder Likoro reaffirmed the Senator’s resolve to sustain the scholarship annually and expand its scope to reach more students across Southern Kaduna. He also urged applicants who were not shortlisted to remain hopeful, assuring them that future editions would accommodate more beneficiaries.

The Chairperson of the Foundation’s Scholarship Committee, Barr. Gloria Ballason, revealed that 3,125 students applied for the 2025 edition, out of which 400 were carefully selected after a rigorous and transparent screening process.

She commended the diligence of the committee members, emphasizing that the beneficiaries were chosen purely on the basis of need and merit.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Committee, Mr. Edward Pama Auta, appealed to government agencies and public-spirited Nigerians to invest more in scholarship and educational support programmes, stressing that such interventions promote equity and reduce the burden on struggling families.

Delivering a keynote address titled “Mainstreaming STEM Education for National Development,” the Chairman of the Southern Kaduna Professors Forum, Prof. John La’ah, underscored the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education to Nigeria’s development.

He noted that early exposure to STEM subjects at the primary level would spark creativity and equip young Nigerians with problem-solving skills vital for innovation and national growth.

Prof. La’ah called for stronger collaboration between government, private institutions, and civil society to promote quality education, research, and innovation as drivers of sustainable progress.

Two beneficiaries, Zingina Precious Samuel and Omega Enoch Alajibi, who spoke on behalf of the awardees, described the scholarship as a “lifeline intervention” that came at a critical time. They pledged to make judicious use of the opportunity and prayed for divine blessings and continued strength for Senator Katung and the Foundation.