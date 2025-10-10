40 years of impact: Victory Christian Church celebrates milestone with medical, charity outreach

By Esther Onyegbula

In what is set to be a landmark celebration of four decades of ministry, Victory Christian Church, Abule-Osun, Lagos, has announced a weeklong series of activities to mark its 40th anniversary, themed “Celebrating His Faithfulness.” The anniversary, billed to hold from October 18 to 26, will feature worship, evangelism, and community outreach programmes designed to touch lives and reaffirm the church’s commitment to spiritual growth and social impact.

The celebration will bring together some of Nigeria’s most respected Christian leaders, including Bishop Mike Okonkwo of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Francis Wale Oke of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries International, and Archbishop Joseph Imariabe Ojo of Calvary Kingdom Church International. They are expected to minister during the grand MegaFeast, the highlight of the week, which will celebrate God’s faithfulness over the church’s 40-year journey.

As part of the anniversary activities, the church has lined up several community-oriented projects, including a free medical outreach scheduled for October 3. The programme will provide essential healthcare services to residents of Abule-Osun and neighbouring communities. In addition, the church’s Shalom Shop initiative will distribute food items, clothing, and other relief materials to indigent families.

Speaking on the significance of the anniversary, the General Overseer of Victory Christian Church, Apostle Nkechi F. Anayo-Iloputaife, said the milestone offers an opportunity to thank God for His enduring faithfulness and to rededicate the church’s mission to service. She added that the weeklong celebration would also serve as a period of intercession for Nigeria, with prayers focused on national peace, prosperity, and divine direction.

“This celebration is not just about looking back at our journey, but also about looking forward with renewed hope,” Apostle Anayo-Iloputaife said. “We believe that as we gather to thank God for 40 years of grace, He will use this platform to renew faith, heal lives, and restore hope in our nation.”

The official opening ceremony on October 18 will flag off a week of worship, revival meetings, and gospel concerts expected to draw thousands of worshippers from across Nigeria and abroad.

Since its founding, Victory Christian Church has grown into a thriving faith community known for its strong emphasis on evangelism, youth empowerment, and charity. The 40th anniversary, church leaders say, will not only commemorate past victories but also set the tone for a new season of spiritual renewal and community transformation.

With thousands expected to converge for the celebration, the event promises to be a defining moment, one of gratitude, revival, and renewed commitment to God’s calling.