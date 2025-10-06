39 Nigerian artisans depart for Belarus under NDE’a global job placement scheme

— FG advises them to be good ambassadors

…As Agara says programme will end irregular migration

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THIRTY-nine artisans from Benue State have departed for the Republic of Belarus under the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, international job placement programme, a key initiative of the Federal Government aimed at promoting safe and regular migration pathways for skilled workers.

This is as the Federal Government has advised the 39 Nigerian departing artisans to carry the pride of the nation and allow their professionalism and integrity speak loudly.

The government also told the artisans to honour their contracts, respect their hosts, and let their excellence tell the Nigerian story of resilience and skill, adding that their success abroad must translate into growth at home.

The beneficiaries are expected to take up employment opportunities in Belarus’s construction sector, in line with the government’s commitment to creating decent jobs and curbing irregular migration.

Speaking at a pre-departure ceremony in Abuja, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Rt. Hon. Nkiruka Onyejeocha, said the programme was a proof that Nigerian talent is not only capable but also globally competitive.

She explained that the initiative was born from collaboration between the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Benue State Government, the NDE, the Benue State Bureau of Entrepreneurship and Wealth Creation, and Enhanced Entrepreneurs Belarus Nig. Co. Ltd., demonstrates that real progress thrives on alignment among stakeholders.

She said: “As a Ministry, our mission under the Renewed Hope Agenda is clear: to ensure every Nigerian can access decent, safe, and sustainable work. The International Job Placement Programme embodies that vision, proving that Nigerian talent is not only capable but globally competitive.

“But this is just the beginning. The world of work is changing rapidly. To stay ahead, Nigeria must deepen international partnerships that promote knowledge transfer, technology exchange, and exposure to best practices. Programmes like this equip Nigerian professionals with global insights that strengthen our domestic capacity and competitiveness.

“By engaging globally, we exchange innovation and standards that uplift our workforce and position Nigeria as a trusted player in the global labour economy. To our departing artisans, you carry the pride of our nation. Let your professionalism and integrity speak loudly. Honour your contracts, respect your hosts, and let your excellence tell the Nigerian story of resilience and skill. Remember, success abroad must translate into growth at home.”

In his welcome address, the Director General of NDE, Silas Agara, commended the Benue State Government for its confidence in the Directorate and its partners, both within and outside Nigeria, in ensuring that qualified Nigerians access decent jobs abroad with dignity.

He said, “We are collectively declaring here today that young Nigerians no longer need to undertake the dangerous journeys across the Sahara Desert or risk drowning in the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe. All they need now are skills, competency, and the support of any subnational government to benefit from the International Job Placement Programme.”

Agara explained that beyond its role in creating mass employment for the unskilled and unemployed, the NDE also has a statutory mandate to facilitate job linkages.

He revealed that the collaboration between NDE and Enhanced Entrepreneurs Belarus Nig. Co. Ltd., which began in 2019, has successfully secured employment opportunities for Nigerian artisans in various construction fields in Belarus.

“We reached out to all State Governments to partner with EBNC in exploring opportunities in the booming construction sector in the Republic of Belarus for the benefit of our skilled artisans,” he said.

“Beyond the immediate advantage of decent jobs, this programme offers Nigeria an open door to the smooth transfer of skills and technology, as the participants will be exposed to world-class standards in construction skills and practices which they can transfer to Nigeria eventually.”

Agara expressed confidence that the artisans, who are the pioneer beneficiaries of the initiative, would uphold their contractual obligations and serve as worthy ambassadors of both Benue State and Nigeria.

“I cannot overemphasize the need for them to show themselves as worthy ambassadors of Benue State and the Nigerian Nation in the diligent discharge of their duties and general conduct in Belarus,” he stated.