34th Lagos Builders’ Conference to brainstorm on collaboration for sustainable building industry

By Kingsley Adegboye

The forthcoming 34th Builders’ Conference and Annual General Meeting organised by the Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), an annual event that has become a major platform for advancing professionalism, innovation and sustainable practices in the built environment, will brainstorm on collaboration among built environment professionals to ensure sustainability of the sector.

The 2025 conference with the theme “Collaboration, Cooperation & Inclusiveness for Successful and Sustainable Building Delivery”, will hold on October 22 and 23, 2025 in Lagos.

Briefing the media on the conference, the chairman of NIOB Lagos chapter, Bldr. Thomas Adeoye, said: “You will agree with me that building today is not just about sandcrete blocks, bricks, reinforcement bars, or concrete. It is about professionals working together. From architects to builders, engineers, quantity surveyors, project managers, regulators and clients, everyone plays a cruial role.

“Our aim with this year’s theme is to remind ourselves that no single professional group can deliver a project successfully in isolation. True progress happens when we collaborate, cooperate and create an inclusive environment that values every stakeholder’s contribution. This is the message we are taking to this year’s conference, one that reflects the reality of our profession and the future of sustainable building delivery in Nigeria.”

Adeoye who is a fellow of NIOB, noted that though call for collaboration among built environment professionals to ensure sanity in the building industry is not new, but this time, emphasis on it will be more with introduction of new ideas and innovations to drive it.

According to him, there will be keynote presentations from thought leaders and policymakers in the built environment, panel discussions that will explore emerging challenges and opportunities in sustainable construction and introduction of syndicate sessions such as smaller, focused discussion groups that allow participants to exchange ideas, share experiences, and work collectively on real-world industry issues.

“These syndicate sessions are one of the major highlights this year. They will create space for deeper conversations and encourage practical collaboration beyond formal presentations. Through this platform, we continue to promote safer, more sustainable building practices, while reminding the public of the importance of engaging registered builders for every construction project,” NIOB boss said.