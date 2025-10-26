34th Ìkòròdú Ògá Festival: IKODASS Walk-for-Fitness witness huge turnout

This year edition of Walk-For-Fitness annually organised by Ikorodu Oga Development Association, IKODASS, witnessed the largest turnout of residents and visitors in its history. The walk is a fitness and publicity rally preceding the celebration of the 8 days Ikorodu Oga Festival.

The theme was “Together We Thrive: Apòlùsòkàn”

The massive participation was in no doubt the good gesture of this new administration led by Alhaji Kolawole Fatai Olayiwola, DCIO involving all quarters of Ikorodu youths and associations.

The procession started at around 7am from Ikorodu ultra-modern Town Hall towards major streets to Ikorodu roundabout where Oga Statue is before proceeding to the Ayangburen Palace.

The Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government, Hon. Prince Adedayo Lateef Ladega and The Chiarman of Ikorodu North LCDA, Hon. Mayor Ameen Apanisile fully participated in the walk as they arrived as early as 7am.

At the Palace, Oba Engr. Dr. Kabiru Adewale Shotobi GCIO in company of his wife, Olori Kudirat Abosede Shotobi received the youths and residents. Kabiesi appreciated the mammoth peaceful crowd and encouraged them to always be available in this large numbers during voters registration and elections.

The uniqueness of this year’s edition is the active participation of Fanti Carnival groups from Aga, Ijomu and Isele Quarters of the community.

The Ikorodu Oga Festival shall fully commence on Saturday 8th November 2025 with Woro and Fanti Carnival planned to have more than 10,000 participants.