34th Ikorodu Oga Festival: Ikocat to reawaken Ikorodu’s heritage with ‘Ade Isembaye’ stage play

This year, the 34th Ikorodu Oga Festival will come alive with an unforgettable stage performance of “ADE ISEMBAYE” a soul-stirring historical drama that celebrates the Ikorodu’s glorious past and the transition that defined its journey into a kingdom of honour, culture, and legacy.

The theatrical production which will hold on Monday, November 10, 2025, at Ikorodu Townhall, by 4p.m. It is one of the activities scheduled for the 34th Ikorodu Oga Festival.

Written by the Waliu Adeyeri, and jointly directed by Oyewole Salami and Opeyemi Adebambo (Still Young), “Ade Isembaye” draws the audience into a gripping tale of courage, destiny, and leadership, retracing the moment when the soul of Ikorodu was tested, and its identity as a proud Remo kingdom was forged in loyalty, wisdom, and unity.

Speaking on the project, the Chairman of the Ikorodu Oga Development Association (IKODASS), Alhaji Fatai Kolawole, said, “this performance will be a monumental comeback for the Ikorodu Oga Cultural Arts Troupe (IKOCAT), a brain child of IKODASS. Join us as we journey into our collective memory, reminding us that our greatness as a people began with courage and unity.”

“Through this production, we are not just entertaining; we are preserving our story and rekindling the pride of who we are,” he added.

The Director of IKOCAT, Mr. Taiwo Hassan Awolaru, clarified that admission to attend and watch this performance is free, however, attendees are encouraged to register via https://bit.ly/4hnTjEn.

“Ade Isembaye” promises to be a night of cultural rebirth, a spectacle of dance, drama, and dialogue that will leave audiences inspired, nostalgic, and proud of the heritage that defines Ikorodu.