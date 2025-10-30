30 feared dead, 40 injured in Niger State tanker explosion

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

No fewer than 30 people were reportedly killed and about 40 others injured after a fuel tanker exploded while residents were scooping petrol in Niger State.

The accident occurred around 11 am yesterday at the Essan and Badeggi communities on the Bida-Agaie road in the Katcha local government of the state.

An eyewitness confirmed to our correspondent that the victims were trapped while scrambling to scoop fuel from the accident tanker.

“The affected victims were trapped while scooping the petroleum product from the tanker. While they were scooping the product, the tanker exploded, thereby burning many of the victims beyond recognition, while the injured were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Bida, for treatment.

Chairman of the State Tanker Drivers and Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) National Ex-Officio, Comrade Farouk Mohammed Kawo, confirmed the incident to journalists in Minna.

“Reports sent to us indicated that the tanker was coming from Lagos and heading to the northern part before the sad incident occurred.

“Within this month (October) alone, over 30 tanker trailers had been involved in various accidents in that particular area because of the very bad nature of the road.

“We have always educated the people, especially the youth, on the danger inherent in scooping fuel during any accident, but they would not listen.

“Just last Sunday, a tanker carrying groundnut oil had an accident in the area, and residents in the area, especially the youth, rushed to the area and started scooping the product.

He appealed to the federal government to urgently intervene on the road to avoid constant accidents leading to the waste of lives and properties worth millions of naira.

The Bida-Agaie-Lapai road had been a death trap to motorists, especially tankers, because of the failed road, which had been lingering for years.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Muhammed Umaru Bago, has extended his deepest condolences to the people of Essa, Katcha local government area, over the incident.

In a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the Governor described the incident as worrisome, unfortunate, and pathetic.

“This is yet another painful, difficult, and tragic one for the people and the state government.”

“It is disheartening how people have continued to approach a fallen tanker to scoop its contents despite several sensitisations on the danger of such action. I think the people should value their lives no matter the situation more than material things,” he declared.

The Governor commended the management and staff of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) for its prompt intervention, assuring that the state government through relevant MDAs will provide the needed support.