3 Cold Dishes” premieres at Indigo at the O2 London

By Ayo Onikoyi

The highly anticipated Pan-African crime thriller “3 Cold Dishes” had its world premiere recently, at Indigo at The O2, London, with a full house of 1,757 guests.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Asurf Oluseyi and executive produced by Bose Ogulu and Damini “Burna Boy” Ogulu and Osas Ighodaro, the film captivated audiences with its powerful narrative of survival, sisterhood, and revenge.

The evening began with a vibrant red carpet hosted by Shank Comics and Hakeem, featuring cast members and celebrities, including: Osas Ighodaro lead actress whose poise and presence set the tone for the evening and also other cast, Fat Toure from Ivorian Actress, Maud Guerard French-Ivorian actress, Ruby Akubueze, Taiwo Adeyemi, Amelie Mbaye, Senegalese Actress & Wale Ojo, veteran Nollywood actor known for his commanding screen presence.

Awilo Longomba, legendary Congolese musician, whose attendance underscored the premiere’s Pan-African resonance

Hakka Da Host, Nissi, Boma Akpore, Yvonne Jegede, KC Obiajulu, and several influencers, media figures, and industry dignitaries.

Following the screening, guests were treated to a panel conversation with the cast and creators—including Burna Boy, Nissi Ogulu, Namix, Ronami Ogulu and Asurf—moderated by Dr. Suzaan McLean. The night closed with an exclusive VIP reception.

Set across Nigeria, the Republic of Benin, and Côte d’Ivoire, “3 Cold Dishes” is a bold cinematic journey addressing the brutal realities of sex trafficking and the unrelenting pursuit of justice. The film boasts a diverse cast and crew, showcasing the best of African cinema.

“3 Cold Dishes” will be open for public viewing on November 7, 2025 Across Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Cameroon and The UK and November 28 across Francophone Countries and the rest of the globe