Ex-lawmaker Adamu Gora donates office to Tinubu Ideological Group in Gombe

Former House of Representatives member, Rt. Hon. Adamu Gora has pledged to support the Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Ideological Group with an office facility in Gombe State to strengthen its outreach and sensitization programmes.

Gora made the commitment during a courtesy visit to the BAT Ideological Office at Sokode Crescent, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, where he met with the group’s convener, Hon. Bamidele Atoyebi and secretary, Rotimi Oke.

The visit, held earlier this week, featured a robust discussion on mobilizing former lawmakers to support the BAT movement, many of whom were Gora’s colleagues in the National Assembly, as well as grassroots politicians who served during his tenure.

Gora, a longtime admirer of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership style, commended the group’s initiative, describing it as a timely platform for political reorientation and public enlightenment.

He said the establishment of a BAT Ideological Office in Gombe would help deepen the president’s reform agenda in the region.

The former lawmaker, who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), noted that the Gombe South Senatorial District had been neglected for a long time, but for the intervention of the president.

He expressed optimism that the renewed collaboration with the BAT Ideological Group would bring development closer to the people.

During the meeting, Gora also announced plans to educate residents of Gombe State on how to access and apply for various federal government reform programs, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) scheme, and the ongoing Dialysis Reform Initiative.

The Hon. Bamidele further mentioned that many rural dwellers and grassroots citizens may not possess the digital literacy required to navigate online registration platforms for these programs.

To address this challenge, the Honorable Bamidele mentioned that the BAT Ideological Group would deploy volunteers across local communities to help residents complete their registration and access the available benefits.

He reaffirmed the group’s commitment to promoting President Tinubu’s vision through civic education, community mobilization, and the inclusion of underserved populations in federal empowerment schemes.

