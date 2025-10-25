25th Abuja Int’l Motor Fair holds under covered pavilions

By Theodore Opara

The stage is set for the landmark silver jubilee edition of the Abuja International Motor Fair, Nigeria’s premier automotive event, scheduled to hold from November 18 to 21, 2025, at Eagle Square, Abuja.

This milestone edition, themed “Driving the Future: Innovation, Commerce, and Mobility,” is strategically designed to attract a wide spectrum of high-value decision-makers. Invitations have been extended to Federal and State Ministries of Transport, Works, and Finance; all 774 Local Government Areas; key Parastatals and Agencies; top-tier fleet operators; and private high-net-worth buyers.

In what promises to be the most exciting and transformative edition yet, the organisers have announced that,for the first time in the history of the event—the fair will hold under fully covered exhibition stands, moving away from the traditional open-air setup. This major upgrade is designed to enhance visitor comfort, ensure uninterrupted displays regardless of weather conditions, and provide a world-class platform befitting Nigeria’s leading motor industry showcase.

“For a quarter of a century, the Abuja Motor Fair has been Nigeria’s premier automotive showcase. This year, we are elevating the experience to match the importance of our audience,” say Mr Ifeanyi Agwu, Managing Directors of BKG Exhibitions, organisers of theauto fair.

“Moving to a fully covered, climate-controlled environment is a direct response to the feedback from our esteemed exhibitors and visitors. It ensures a more professional, comfortable, and secure setting for conducting high-level business, showcasing the finest vehicles and technology without concern for the elements” the BKG boss stated.

The transition to a covered venue underscores the organiser’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for major commercial transactions. The event has long been the preferred platform for government bodies to assess and procure vehicles for official use, and for fleet managers to source large volumes of reliable vehicles for their operations.

This upgrade to a covered arena is expected to significantly boost exhibitor participation and sales, providing an unparalleled opportunity for brands to connect directly with Nigeria’s most influential automotive buyers.

High-Networth Fleet Buyers and Institutional Visitors Expected

According to the organisers, this year’s edition is expected to attract an exceptional caliber of visitors, including high-networth fleet managers and institutional buyers from both the public and private sectors.

Confirmed attendees include representatives of state governments, local government councils, federal and state ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), as well as corporate organisations, financial institutions, transport unions, and individual automobile enthusiasts.

Organisers noted that the upgraded exhibition format will enhance business-to-business and business-to-consumer interactions, allowing buyers to negotiate directly with manufacturers and distributors, while also enjoying interactive product demonstrations, live test drives, and exclusive fair-only discounts.

The fair will serve as a strategic meeting point for decision-makers, procurement officers, logistics experts, and mobility solution providers, all converging to explore the latest models, technologies, and mobility solutions on display from leading automakers and distributors.

Beyond exhibitions, the fair will also feature a National Automotive Policy Dialogue, bringing together policymakers, investors, and industry stakeholders to discuss opportunities in vehicle assembly, electric mobility, and local content development.

Other attractions include daily product presentations, interactive sessions with financial and insurance firms, and entertainment segments aimed at creating a lively, business-friendly atmosphere.

Inclusive are: Dedicated B2B & Government Buyers’ Day: A special day focused on facilitating meetings between exhibitors and key officials from government departments, agencies, and corporate fleet managers; Unprecedented Exhibitor Showcase: Leading local and international automotive brands will display their latest models, including sedans, SUVs, trucks, buses, and cutting-edge electric vehicles, all within the spacious, well-appointed covered stands.; and a Public Procurement & Fleet Management Forum: An exclusive forum addressing the specific vehicle procurement needs and challenges faced by the public and private sectors.

An Event for Everyone: Show-Stopping Daily Activities, while targeted at industry professionals and institutional buyers, the Abuja Motor Fair remains open to the general public, offering car lovers and families a chance to experience the latest vehicles firsthand. Visitors will also benefit from auto-financing options, service offers, and giveaways from participating brands and sponsors.

The Abuja International Motor Fair, has for 25 years served as Nigeria’s most influential automotive marketplace—connecting local and international manufacturers, distributors, investors, and consumers. The event continues to play a vital role in promoting automotive trade, technology transfer, and sectoral development across West Africa.

“We are using the platform of the covered environment to elevate the standard by ensuring that our exhibitors and visitors get the best of comfort, visibility, and value. This year’s fair will not just be a display of vehicles—it will be a celebration of mobility, innovation, and commerce.”