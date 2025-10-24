24m out-of-school children threatens Nigeria’s future stability— Peter Obi

Peter Obi

By John Alechenu

Abuja — The presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, in 2023 election, Peter Obi, has said no nation desirous of meaningful development could fold its arms and watch millions of its children staying out of school.

He insisted that education remained the most potent investment a nation could make to protect its future.

According to him, with over 24 million out-of-school children, Nigeria has over 24 million reasons to fear what lies ahead if it fails to act and address education.

He added that no nation grew beyond the quality of its human capital, stressing that education remained the foundation for building that capital.

The former Anambra State governor, who said this in a post on his verified X handle yesterday, also said with the growing impact of Artificial Intelligence, AI, which is transforming the world of work and innovation, education was no longer optional but essential for daily life.

Obi said: “Yesterday, October 4, evening in Washington DC, I addressed members of the Nigeria Friendship Association, a group of professionals that began nearly 30 years ago when many of them were younger and studying in the United States. Today, they are accomplished professionals, mostly living around Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia Area and beyond.

“What struck me most about them is their unwavering commitment to education, which they have supported consistently over the years, both in the U.S. and back home in Nigeria.

“Education remains the most vital investment any nation can make in its future. With over 24 million out-of-school children, the highest number in the world, Nigeria has over 24 million reasons to fear what lies ahead if we fail to act and address education.

“No nation grows beyond the quality of its human capital, and education is the foundation for building that capital. “In a time when Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the world of work and innovation, education is no longer optional, it is essential for daily life. We must equip our young people with the knowledge and skills to compete globally, not just to survive but to lead.

“The efforts of associations like the Nigeria Friendship Association give hope that together, we can rebuild Nigeria through learning, compassion, and collective action. A New Nigeria is Possible.”