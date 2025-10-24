24 million out-of-school children threaten Nigeria’s future stability – Peter Obi

Peter Obi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has warned that Nigeria’s future stability is at risk if urgent steps are not taken to address the country’s education crisis.

Obi said with over 24 million children currently out of school, Nigeria holds “24 million reasons to fear what lies ahead” unless concrete action is taken.

He made this known in a post on his verified X handle on Sunday, stressing that no nation desirous of meaningful development can afford to neglect the education of its young people.

According to him, “No nation grows beyond the quality of its human capital, and education is the foundation for building that capital.”

Obi further noted that with the rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) transforming work and innovation globally, education has become indispensable. “It is no longer optional; it is essential for daily life. We must equip our young people with the knowledge and skills to compete globally, not just to survive but to lead,” he said.

He recalled addressing members of the Nigeria Friendship Association in Washington DC on October 4, describing the group as accomplished professionals who have remained committed to supporting education both in the U.S. and Nigeria.

“The efforts of associations like the Nigeria Friendship Association give hope that together, we can rebuild Nigeria through learning, compassion, and collective action. A New Nigeria is POssible,” Obi added.