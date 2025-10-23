2027: Wike, Ohuabunwa advocate shift from transactional to transformational leadership

Wike

— Say poor leadership, power capture stalling Africa’s progress

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — As Nigeria moves closer to the 2027 general elections, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and Founder of the New Nigeria Group, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, have called for a shift from transactional to transformational leadership across Africa, warning that poor governance and power capture continue to impede the continent’s progress.

Speaking at the Innovate Africa Conference 2025 in Abuja, organized by Innovate Africa Corporation, Wike urged African leaders to move away from patronage-based governance toward visionary and accountable leadership driven by service and results.

“Africa stands at a historic crossroads. We are blessed with immense natural wealth, youthful energy, and creativity, yet we face weak institutions, infrastructural decay, poverty, and unemployment. How can a continent so richly endowed remain so constrained?” Wike asked.

Delivering a keynote titled “Reimagining Africa’s Leadership and Investment,” the minister said both military and civilian leaders across the continent have often been guided by personal ambition rather than national interest. He called for a new leadership model that empowers citizens, promotes shared responsibility, and prioritizes national development.

Wike cited Abuja’s ongoing infrastructural renewal as an example of how political will and vision can translate aspirations into measurable progress. He also commended President Bola Tinubu’s reform initiatives, particularly the removal of fuel subsidies, describing it as a courageous step that previous administrations were unwilling to take.

In his remarks, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa said Africa’s political evolution has been hampered by the capture of power through manipulation and patronage rather than competence, character, and capacity.

“Government in many African nations has become a prize for clan interests, where offices are shared as rewards for loyalty or campaign funding. This undermines competence and slows national progress,” he said.

Ohuabunwa called for what he described as a “power metamorphosis” — a transformation of political structures to promote inclusivity, innovation, and investment. He identified decentralization, participation, empowerment, adaptability, and innovation as key ingredients for rebuilding Africa’s leadership ethos.

He further urged reforms in leadership recruitment, a reduction in the influence of money in politics, greater inclusivity and merit, removal of age barriers to youth participation, and strict enforcement of term limits.

“Africa must shift from aid to strategic partnerships, from self-interest to the common good, and from political power as privilege to power as service,” he added.

Uloma Onyebuchi, co-founder of Innovate Africa, described the conference as more than a dialogue, but “a movement dedicated to celebrating African excellence, amplifying local innovation, and inspiring transformation from within.”

She said sustainable development in Africa depends on governance that inspires trust, technology that connects people, and leadership that empowers communities. According to her, the conference aims to stimulate dialogue, forge partnerships, and turn ideas into tangible actions in key areas such as digital innovation, economic diversification, creative tourism, health, and security.