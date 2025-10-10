2027: Ughelli south political colonels pledge 100% support for APC

…As Sobotie Urges Members to Build Bridges, Not Walls

The Chairman of the Ughelli South Political Colonels, Olorogun John Evwenode, has reaffirmed his group’s commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC), pledging to deliver total victory for the party in Ughelli South during the 2027 general elections.

Evwenode made the declaration when he led members of the Political Colonels on a familiarisation visit to the Delta State Chairman of the APC, Elder Omeni Sobotie, at the party’s state secretariat in Asaba.

He said the visit was to formally introduce the group to the state leadership and to demonstrate their readiness to work in harmony with the party’s structures across all levels.

“We are here today to identify with the state leadership of our great party and to assure you of our total loyalty,” Evwenode said. “The Ughelli South Political Colonels are committed to the growth, unity, and victory of the APC at all levels.”

According to him, the group has commenced grassroots mobilization efforts to ensure a landslide victory for the APC in Ughelli South. “We have resolved to go back to our local government and strengthen our grassroots structure in line with your directive, sir. Our mission is simple, to deliver Ughelli South 100 percent for the APC come 2027,” he added.

Responding, Elder Omeni Sobotie commended the group for their dedication and charged them to remain united and open to new members, describing unity as the party’s greatest asset ahead of the next elections.

“I want to encourage you not to keep your doors shut. Open your doors, receive people, and register as a pressure group. When the time comes for political participation, which is very soon, you will all be engaged to do what you know how to do best,” Sobotie said.

He urged members to avoid divisive tendencies, stressing that “no man prevails by the number of enemies he has; men prevail by the number of friends they are able to make.”

Sobotie dismissed the idea of segregation between old and new members, stating that, “in the old APC and the APC of today, all rights and privileges of the old remain valid in the new. The question of being a new or old member does not arise.”

Describing the APC as a divinely favoured party, the state chairman said the collapse of the opposition in Delta State was a sign of divine alignment.

He said, “When God is involved in a thing, everything is compelled to cooperate. On Monday, April 28, when that historic event took place, you could see God’s hand in it. The PDP in Delta went into instant extinction, no secretariat, no members.”

He warned opposition figures against challenging the APC in the next elections, saying, “It’s easier to wake a man who is asleep than one pretending to be asleep. Some people claim to be members of other political parties, but if they decide to contest elections in 2027, they’ll run into a brick wall, and no man runs into a brick wall without sustaining injury or concussion.”

Sobotie assured that the APC remains too formidable to be displaced both at the national and state levels, declaring that “there is no vacancy at both levels of government.”

Commending the Political Colonels for their loyalty, he prayed that they would “rise from being Colonels to Generals” in their political journey and expressed optimism that the 2027 campaign “will not be a difficult one because our achievements are visible for everyone to see.”

He listed infrastructural projects such as the Ughelli–Asaba road and ongoing bridge constructions as evidence of APC-led development, noting that “these are not pedestrian achievements but projects that will stand the test of time.”