2027: Tinubu’s reforms have stabilized economy, saved Nigeria from the precipice – GMT, Ondo support group

By Dayo Johnson,Akure

A leading support group for President Bola Tinubu re-election, the Grassroots Movement for Tinubu (GMT) in Ondo State has said the reforms introduced by the President have stabilised the economy of Nigeria and saved it from total collapse.

The group noted that the good development about the country’s economy has made it imperative for Nigeria to allow Tinubu to have a second term in office.

It’s state Director-General, Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, said this after concluding the inauguration of the ward and local government executives of the movement in the Northern Senatorial District of the state.

The inauguration ceremonies, held during the week at Okeagbe, Ikare, Ishua, Oka, Ifon and Owo, drew a large turnout of party faithful including All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, women and youth groups, and community stakeholders.

The events were marked by excitement, drumming and singing, reflecting GMT’s growing presence across the state.

Yusuf-Ogunleye, highlighted the achievements of President Tinubu’s administration in the last two years, noting that the president has demonstrated uncommon courage and vision in steering the nation’s economy back to stability.

According to him, President Tinubu’s policies and reforms have begun to yield positive results, rescuing the country from an imminent economic collapse.

“We’ve met our people to inform them about what Mr. President has achieved in the last two years.

“We’ve enumerated these achievements and the reasons he deserves to be reelected. That’s the gospel we’ve been preaching since yesterday.

He explained that the decision to hold the inauguration ceremonies in each local government rather than in Akure, the state capital, was deliberate, aimed at strengthening grassroots engagement.

According to him “Politics is local. We want to take this message to the doorsteps of our people. Instead of bringing everyone to Akure for a jamboree, we decided to go to each local government, speak their language and let them feel our presence.

“That’s why we’re taking the inauguration to every local government area,” he added.

Yusuf-Ogunleye, also commended the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his consistent support for the movement and for championing the developmental interests of Ondo State at the federal level.

He charged the newly inaugurated GMT executives to embark on grassroots sensitization on the achievements of the Tinubu administration in their various communities.

The groups Secretary, Hon. Rasheed Badmus, said Ondo State has benefited immensely under President Tinubu’s administration, particularly with ministerial appointments and road projects.

Badmus noted that the group “is a national movement whose mandate is to sensitise people on the policies, programmes and achievements of the Tinubu administration, the group is not out to fight anyone.

According to him “Tinubu is the first president from the Yoruba extraction who is doing so much for his people.

” Ondo State got two substantive ministers under his government, and our roads are receiving federal attention. These are clear indicators of his commitment.”

The newly inaugurated executives pledged to intensify grassroots mobilization and sensitization on the achievements of President Tinubu’s administration across all wards and communities within the two local government areas.