2027: Tinubu’s aide Bwala rallies over 100 support groups

….Says Nigeria transists from renewed hope to recovering

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — AHEAD of the 2027 presidential election, Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, renewed strategic coordinated engagement with over 100 support groups to consolidate political backing across the regions and maintain the President’s Tpolitical influence as the 2027 election approaches.

Bwala, on Tuesday evening, met with leaders of various support groups in what was termed ‘Meet and Greet with the SpokesBwalaat Foodies Arena, in Abuja.

The event was attended by Hon. Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma, who represented Egor/Ikpoba-Okha federal constituency in the House of Representatives and now Commissioner representing South-South in Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB.

Addressing the support groups Bwala expressed confidence that considering the giant strides in policy reforms and economic development made by the Tinubu administration and with the support of the group, no politician currently has the capacity to challenge the President’s second-term bid in 2027.

“We thought that as part of the strategy to spread these gains of this administration, it is good we connect with the source, which is the support groups, engage with them, appreciate them for what they have been doing, and then ask them to do more for the love of the country and for the love of the President,” Bwala told reporters.

He explained that “As you can see, different support groups came. We had a get-together. We are also able to get feedback from them on the issues that matter to them as far as this government is concerned, issues that matter to them going forward, and what they need in order to double up their efforts in this endeavour. This is how we synergize with them.

“We are moving away from renewed hope to recovery, and that recovery must be felt in their own lives.”

The Tinubu’s administration recently acknowledged challenges such as poverty and economic hardship but emphasized that Nigeria is on a positive trajectory with its ongoing reforms and inclusive economic policies aimed at massive recovery.

Bwala explained that leaders of the support groups came from different geopolitical zones of the country with some visiting even from the United Kimgdom, UK, adding that his team are expected to take the townhalls to UK, United States of America, and Canada.

He said: “Hopefully, by November, when we have the first town hall with just the progressives, the support groups across all platforms, then we will be able to determine the frequency of what we will do. It’s all about governance.

“You know, people wait until election time. They then start looking for support groups. That is not the right way to do it. They are no tools to be used. They are partners in the process. They need to be part of what the government is doing.

“We are looking to have a town hall where we have an expanded meeting, where all the support groups will come together.”

He told the support groups that unlike other politicians, President Tinubu understands and believes that they especially the youths also need to be part of the governance, electioneering process, and the progress of the administration.

“Over the last two years, as the President restructured the economy, we are seeing the fruits, and because we are talking to ourselves, we didn’t want to go deep to start talking about the area.

“But when we prepare everybody, and we go to the field, you will see across all platforms, economy, security, job creation, education, infrastructure, and agriculture. These groups are going to be, as they have been doing, carriers of this same message,” Bwala said.

The presidential aide insisted that President Tinubu has done enough, in his humble opinion, at this time, as far as governance is concerned, to demand not just the people’s support, but also to demand the love of Nigerians and commitment to enhancing what his government has started.

Also speaking, Hon. Agbonayinma, also expressed confidence in Tinubu’s re-election, citing the superlative performance of the administration over the past two years, in all sectors of the economy.

The former federal lawmaker, popularly known as EJ said “Whether you like it or not, Mr. President, come 2027, will be re-elected.

“That’s the confirmation that you can take away from this huge, wonderful meeting that took place today. So, I think, yes, we are not where we used to be. We are not where we ought to be. We are progressing, and the President is doing everything to fast-track that progression.”

Agbonayinma noted that President Tinubu has done well with the fuel subsidy removal and is saving trillions of naira, which is being given to the sub-nationals for meaningful development at the grassroots.

He therefore stressed the need for collective action in support of the President’s re-election and collective responsibility to aid the nation’s progress.