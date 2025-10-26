2027: Tinubu will get landslide victory in Northwest — Hon. Jaji

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

A member of the House of Representatives representing Kaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, has expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will secure a landslide victory not only in Zamfara State but across the entire North-West region in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking to journalists in Gusau on Sunday, Jaji said the record of achievements by the Tinubu administration in the North-West region has endeared the President to the people, assuring that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would retain massive support in the zone.

“I have no doubt that with the achievements being recorded in various sectors across the North-West, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the presidential election under our great party, the APC, come 2027,” he stated.

“In Zamfara State, we have no reason to support any other candidate from another political party other than President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the next election,” Jaji added.

He described Tinubu as a leader with a sound ideology and commitment to fixing the country, saying his administration’s efforts and fulfilment of campaign promises continue to attract commendation nationwide.

According to him, most of those criticising the President, even within the APC, are only concerned about political appointments and not about the visible infrastructural and economic projects being executed by the federal government.

On the political situation in Zamfara, Jaji highlighted renewed efforts to restore unity within the APC, noting that previous electoral setbacks were caused by internal divisions and lack of understanding among party leaders.

“There should be perfect understanding among APC leaders and members in the state. It was lack of unity among the leadership that made the APC lose to the PDP in 2019 and also suffer defeat in the 2023 election,” he said.

Jaji described Zamfara as a stronghold of the APC, emphasizing that the state played a crucial role in Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

He therefore appealed to party leaders to put aside personal interests and sentiments, unite, and work together to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We must come together to rebuild our party in unity and face the forthcoming elections with one voice,” he urged.