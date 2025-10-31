By Dayo Johnson Akure

Ahead of the 2027 election, a prominent support group for President Bola Tinubu, BTO for PBAT has declared that his re-election is unstoppable.

The groups spokesperson, Folajimi Adewumi, in a statement, expressed unwavering confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership and the ruling All Progressives Congress preparedness to retain power.

Adewumi said “Unless there are no elections in Nigeria or the President himself opts not to run, nothing can prevent Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from emerging victorious in 2027.

He expressed the group’s firm belief in Tinubu’s political strength and widespread influence across the country.

Also, the group’s Director-General, Ogbeni Adojutelegan Adesuyi, has highlighted lessons learned from past electoral experiences.

Adesuyi noted that the APC had critically assessed its 2023 setbacks, particularly losses in key states like Lagos and Kano, and had since revitalized its grassroots structures.

According to him “The APC has reconnected with the people, learned from past mistakes, and fortified its base.The challenges faced in 2023 will not be repeated.

In addition to strategic planning, he emphasized the groups ongoing nationwide mobilization and direct engagement with citizens to promote the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to Adewumi, BTO for PBAT 2027 members have been traveling across the country, gauging public sentiment and highlighting the administration’s achievements.

“We have witnessed firsthand the positive impact of Tinubu’s policies on infrastructure, security, and economic reforms.

“Nigerians are beginning to see tangible results, and by 2027, the Renewed Hope mandate will be reaffirmed.

As anticipated, the group’s declaration elicited mixed reactions across Nigeria’s political and social media landscape.

The group hailed President Tinubu as a transformational leader paving a sustainable path for the nation. Conversely, skeptics pointed to the economic hardships faced by many Nigerians.

” Tinubu’s success in 2027 is not merely a prediction; it embodies a movement rooted in loyalty, structure, and results.

He added that the Presidents formidable network and strategic leadership will secure him victory in the 2027 election.

According to him the race for 2927, which has commenced is in favour of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Jagaban of Africa.